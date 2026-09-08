Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Dimas Sanfiorenzo is a writer and editor based in New York City who is currently the music editor at Complex. You can follow him on Twitter at @Milkman__Dead.
Latest Stories
Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.
Oh You Got Jokes? The 15 Funniest Roasts Of All Time
Before you watch Comedy Central's roast of Donald Trump, take a look at our list of the most vicious snaps of all time.
Resort Porn: Frégate Private Island
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Resort Porn: The Setai Hotel and Resort in Miami
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Resort Porn: Spice Island Beach Resort In St. George's, Grenada
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Take A Peak At The Two Newest "The Walking Dead" Action Figures
Daryl Dixon even comes with a dead squirrel attached to his belt. We're not sure if it's removable, though.
Resort Porn: Enchantment Resort In Sedona, Ariz.
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
A Photo History Of Celebrities Looking Cool While Smoking
World No Tobacco Day is approaching like a cloud of second-hand smoke. Celebrities didn't get the memo.
Resort Porn: Cape Resorts In Cape May, New Jersey
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
The 10 Lamest Celebrity Cameos In Movies
Did Mike Tyson <em>really</em> need to pop up in <em>The Hangover Part II</em>? Check out the most pointless and distracting cameos we've ever seen on the big screen!
Resort Porn: Il San Pietro Di Positano In Positano, Italy
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Dead Wrong: 10 End Of The World Predictions That Have Failed
Apparently the world will be coming to an end on Saturday. We're not worried, though. Here's why.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Alleged Mistress Has Been Revealed
Meet Mildred Patricia Baen. For more than 20 years, she served as housekeeper (and more) for Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Resort Porn: The Auberge du Soleil Resort In Rutherford, California
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Resort Porn: Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort In County Limerick, Ireland
Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.
Video: First Episode Of New "The Office" Webisode Series
Remember Subtle Sexuality, the group Kelly and Erin started? They're back.
Video: Watch Michelle Obama Do The Dougie
The First Lady shows off her moves.
"Godfather" Prequel Novel Set For 2012 Release
Just no more movies, please.