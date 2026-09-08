Dimas Sanfiorenzo Portrait

Dimas Sanfiorenzo

Dimas Sanfiorenzo is a writer and editor based in New York City who is currently the music editor at Complex. You can follow him on Twitter at @Milkman__Dead.

Joined July 2014 | 72 posts
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Latest Stories

Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Rooks

Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo23 days ago
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Oh You Got Jokes? The 15 Funniest Roasts Of All Time

Before you watch Comedy Central's roast of Donald Trump, take a look at our list of the most vicious snaps of all time.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5232 days ago
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Resort Porn: Frégate Private Island

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5550 days ago
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Resort Porn: The Setai Hotel and Resort in Miami

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5557 days ago
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Resort Porn: Spice Island Beach Resort In St. George's, Grenada

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5578 days ago
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Take A Peak At The Two Newest "The Walking Dead" Action Figures

Daryl Dixon even comes with a dead squirrel attached to his belt. We're not sure if it's removable, though.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5580 days ago
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Resort Porn: Enchantment Resort In Sedona, Ariz.

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5585 days ago
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A Photo History Of Celebrities Looking Cool While Smoking

World No Tobacco Day is approaching like a cloud of second-hand smoke. Celebrities didn't get the memo.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5589 days ago
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Resort Porn: Cape Resorts In Cape May, New Jersey

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5592 days ago
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The 10 Lamest Celebrity Cameos In Movies

Did Mike Tyson <em>really</em> need to pop up in <em>The Hangover Part II</em>? Check out the most pointless and distracting cameos we've ever seen on the big screen!

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5593 days ago
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Resort Porn: Il San Pietro Di Positano In Positano, Italy

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5599 days ago
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Dead Wrong: 10 End Of The World Predictions That Have Failed

Apparently the world will be coming to an end on Saturday. We're not worried, though. Here's why.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5600 days ago
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Arnold Schwarzenegger's Alleged Mistress Has Been Revealed

Meet Mildred Patricia Baen. For more than 20 years, she served as housekeeper (and more) for Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5601 days ago
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Resort Porn: The Auberge du Soleil Resort In Rutherford, California

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5606 days ago
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Resort Porn: Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort In County Limerick, Ireland

Happy Friday! Have a look at the most awesomest place you probably won't be staying at this weekend.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5613 days ago
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Video: First Episode Of New "The Office" Webisode Series

Remember Subtle Sexuality, the group Kelly and Erin started? They're back.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5614 days ago
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Video: Watch Michelle Obama Do The Dougie

The First Lady shows off her moves.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5614 days ago

"Godfather" Prequel Novel Set For 2012 Release

Just no more movies, please.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo5614 days ago

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