Elle Duncan Says Caitlin Clark's Current Approach ‘Is Not Working’

Duncan laments that WNBA coverage keeps getting hijacked by Clark-related drama—from the Alyssa Thomas collision to debates over who is the league’s "face"—and says the focus urgently needs to return to the actual basketball.

Arguing that Clark’s current strategy of staying above the fray "isn't working," Duncan urges her camp to explicitly disavow politicians and media figures using her as a pawn, even imagining Clark telling Congress to "stay out of this" and stop infantilizing her.

Elle Duncan says the nonstop culture-war discourse around Caitlin Clark has become "exhausting" and "absurd," stressing that bad-faith commentators—not Clark herself—are weaponizing her name to push misogynistic and racist agendas.

The Caitlin Clark conversation has officially worn out Elle Duncan. After another WNBA All-Star Weekend dominated by off-court debates, the veteran broadcaster said the nonstop discourse surrounding the Indiana Fever star has become exhausting—and argued that while Clark isn't to blame, her current approach to addressing the noise isn't stopping it. "We've been circling this drain for a while," Duncan said during an appearance on The Sports Gossip Show. "It was last year... that I came to the realization that this is not going anywhere. I truly believed that at some point this would just die out... It's getting worse. We've got congressional hearings. It's so absurd on so many levels."

Duncan was careful to separate Clark from the controversy itself. Rather than faulting the Fever guard, she argued that commentators, politicians and online personalities have repeatedly hijacked Clark's name to fuel broader cultural battles that have little to do with basketball. "I do not think it's on Caitlin," Duncan said. "These bad faith characters have used her, have used her name, image, and likeness to be misogynistic, or racist, a bigot." Even so, Duncan believes the status quo isn't accomplishing what Clark likely wants: shifting the focus back to basketball. "It's not working," Duncan said. "The definition of insanity is to just keep doing the same thing." Instead, Duncan suggested Clark and her camp consider a more direct response—one that explicitly distances the Fever star from people using her name to wage political fights or attack other players.