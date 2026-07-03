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ESPN Host Monica McNutt Trashed by Taylor Swift Fans After Snide Comment at Knicks Game
Sports

NBA Analyst Monica McNutt Walks Back Taylor Swift Knicks Comment

Swift fans pushed back after Monica McNutt questioned Taylor’s Knicks loyalty, and the NBA analyst later admitted she got it wrong.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
A man in a gray suit and black shirt sits on a stage, smiling, against a blue background.
Sports

Knicks’ Jeremy Lin to Join ESPN for NBA Finals Game Coverage

His run starts on June 3 when the Knicks play the Spurs in San Antonio.

Complex Staff45 days ago
BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 26: Kendrick Perkins looks on during the 2024 NBA Draft - Round One on June 26, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackn
Sports

Kendrick Perkins Ejected After Sideline Confrontation at Son's AAU Game

The ESPN analyst had to be physically restrained after a play on one of his players triggered a blowup.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls for 'First Take' Bosses to Re-Hire Shannon Sharpe
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Turns Up Heat on ESPN to Bring Back Shannon Sharpe

After reuniting with Skip Bayless, Stephen A. turns up the heat on ESPN execs, revealing why he believes Sharpe was “great for the show” and deserves another shot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Rumored to be Returning to ESPN
Sports

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Return Rumors Heat Up After Skip Bayless Reunion

Skip and Stephen A. are reuniting on 'First Take' — now fans are wondering if Shannon Sharpe could be the next bombshell ESPN brings back on air.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
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Split image of Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Jaylen Brown Telling Him to Retire

The ESPN personality initially took issue with Brown complaining about the officiating on his Twitch stream.

Jose Martinez71 days ago
Former New York Jets All-Pro defensive lineman Mark Gastineau addresses the crown during a halftime ceremony induction.
Sports

Mark Gastineau’s Lawsuit Against ESPN Over ‘30 for 30’ Documentary Dismissed

The lawsuit stems from the alleged portrayal of Gastineau during a tense exchange with Brett Favre in 2023.

Jose Martinez123 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a blue suit and black tie stands in front of a blue SiriusXM backdrop.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Clashes With Pelicans Over Zion Williamson Criticism: 'Y'all Are Horrible'

Smith’s comments on Zion’s weight, discipline, and organizational leaks triggered a viral exchange with New Orleans’ official account.

Mark Elibert136 days ago
A man holding an ESPN microphone stands on a football field, with a crowd and security personnel in the background.
Music

ESPN Reporter Gets Emotional Reacting to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

A visibly emotional John Sutcliffe praised the Puerto Rican superstar's performance filled "with love, with culture, [and] with affection."

Alex Ocho158 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Says He Would 'Love to Go Back' to ESPN and Stephen A. Smith
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Says He’d ‘Love to Go Back’ to ESPN With Stephen A. Smith

Shannon Sharpe said he’d love to return to ESPN and reunite with Stephen A. Smith if given the opportunity.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
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Jason Kelce's Late Night Show on ESPN Won't Return for a Second Season
Sports

Jason Kelce’s ESPN Late-Night Show Won’t Return for Season 2

The former Eagles star confirmed that They Call It Late Night was a one-season experiment as he explores other opportunities with ESPN.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 26: Shams Charania talks during the 2025 NBA Draft - Round Two on June 26, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Sports

Shams Charania to Play in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: ‘I’m a Shooter, I Can Handle the Ball’

The ESPN insider confirmed he’ll trade breaking news for buckets in the Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
WWE Faces New Class Action Lawsuit Over ESPN Deal
Sports

WWE Faces New Class Action Lawsuit Over ESPN Deal

The suit alleges existing ESPN subscribers paid extra for ESPN Unlimited to watch WWE events, despite marketing suggesting access was already included.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Tom Brady in a casual jacket and jeans, and Travis Scott in a white top and distressed jeans, at a Fanatics Studios event.
Sports

Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and More Celebrate Fanatics Studios Launch: What to Know

The launch comes ahead of Fanatics Fest 2026, which returns to New York in July.

Trace William Cowen183 days ago
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UFC Star Ilia Topuria Blames Estranged Wife's 'False Allegations' of Domestic Abuse for Hiatus
Sports

UFC Star Ilia Topuria Says Estranged Wife’s ‘False Allegations of Domestic Abuse’ Led to Hiatus

'I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence,' he said, in part.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago

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