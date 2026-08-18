Jonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know

The Jonas Brothers are bringing an exclusive Complex pop-up to New York City to celebrate their Madison Square Garden shows.

Fans can shop special Jonas Brothers merchandise, music, and more during this three-day pop-up at Complex NY.

Whether you're looking to grab exclusive merch or celebrate the band ahead of their epic “Burning Up Tour: All Over Again” MSG shows, this is a must-visit experience.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.