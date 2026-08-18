Jonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know

The Jonas Brothers are bringing an exclusive Complex pop-up to New York City to celebrate their Madison Square Garden shows.
Fans can shop special Jonas Brothers merchandise, music, and more during this three-day pop-up at Complex NY.
Whether you're looking to grab exclusive merch or celebrate the band ahead of their epic “Burning Up Tour: All Over Again” MSG shows, this is a must-visit experience.
Below, we break down everything you need to know.
When is the Jonas Brothers Complex pop-up in NYC?
The Jonas Brothers x Complex pop-up will take place on Thursday (August 20) through Saturday (August 22), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Where is the Jonas Brothers pop-up in New York City?
The pop-up will be held at Complex NY, located at 620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012.
Where can I RSVP for the Jonas Brothers Complex pop-up?
Fans can RSVP here, but please note that an RSVP does not guarantee entry. Early arrival is strongly encouraged.
If I can’t make it to the pop-up event, where else can I shop for Jonas Brothers merch?
Jonas Brothers music, shirts, hoodies, hats, and more are available for purchase at Complex.