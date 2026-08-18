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Jonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know

Ahead of the Jonas Brothers' Madison Square Garden takeover, Complex NY is celebrating with a three-day pop-up event.

Complex presents a Jonas Brothers New York City pop-up event poster with a fiery emblem and event details.
Image courtesy of Complex

The Jonas Brothers are bringing an exclusive Complex pop-up to New York City to celebrate their Madison Square Garden shows.

Fans can shop special Jonas Brothers merchandise, music, and more during this three-day pop-up at Complex NY.

Whether you're looking to grab exclusive merch or celebrate the band ahead of their epic “Burning Up Tour: All Over Again” MSG shows, this is a must-visit experience.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.

When is the Jonas Brothers Complex pop-up in NYC?

The Jonas Brothers x Complex pop-up will take place on Thursday (August 20) through Saturday (August 22), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Where is the Jonas Brothers pop-up in New York City?

The pop-up will be held at Complex NY, located at 620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012.

Where can I RSVP for the Jonas Brothers Complex pop-up?

Fans can RSVP here, but please note that an RSVP does not guarantee entry. Early arrival is strongly encouraged.

If I can’t make it to the pop-up event, where else can I shop for Jonas Brothers merch?

Jonas Brothers music, shirts, hoodies, hats, and more are available for purchase at Complex.

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