Price: $30

How To Buy: Shop the Lifestyle Collection → Not An Influencer Black AirPods Max Case on Complex

Protecting expensive tech in a shared living space requires durable hardware, and this snap-on shell offers a clean layer of defense. Engineered specifically for 1st and 2nd Gen AirPods Max, the lightweight matte black covers shield the aluminum earcups from daily scratches and scuffs. Stamped with high-contrast "NOT AN INFLUENCER" typography across the sides, it adds an ironic, anti-social-media statement to your daily wear.