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Matt Welty

Joined July 2014 | 3856 posts
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Latest Stories

Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

The 25 Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

New Balance 990? 993? 574? 1906R? Here's how we ranked the brand's best sneaker models.

Matt Welty4 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Matt Welty17 days ago
Supreme Nike Collaborations

All of Supreme's Nike Collaborations, Ranked From Worst to Best

Supreme's Nike collabs ranked, including sneakers such as the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, SB Blazer Mid, Air Max Plus, Air Jordan 5, and many more.

Matt Welty23 days ago
Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Rooks

Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.

Matt Welty24 days ago
The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Matt Welty25 days ago
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UFC x OVO clothing collection

UFC and OVO Collaborate on Clothing Featuring Conor McGregor, Hasbulla, and More

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming collab between UFC and Drake's OVO.

Matt Welty28 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Oreo,' Air Jordan 6 'Carmine,' Air Jordan 6 'White Infrared,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

The Best Air Jordan 6s of All Time, Ranked

Carmine? Infrared? Oreo? Here are our picks for the best Air Jordan 6s.

Matt Welty43 days ago
Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Signature Logos

The Best Athlete Signature Logos of All Time, Ranked

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank following the unveiling of Victor Wembanyama's new logo.

Matt Welty48 days ago
Some of the best dressed New York rappers of all time include Fabolous, Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Lil Kim, and Jim Jones.

The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.

Matt Welty50 days ago
Air Jordan 1 'Old Love New Love,' Air Jordan 5 'Raging Bull,' Air Jordan 11/29 ‘Ultimate Gift of Flight'

Best Air Jordan Packs of All Time, Ranked

From the 'Defining Moments Pack' to the 'Countdown Packs,' these are the best multi-shoe Air Jordan packs of all time.

Matt Welty51 days ago
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'True Blue' Air Jordan 3, 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'Fire Red' Air Jordan 3

The Best Air Jordan 3s of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3's return, we're ranking are the best Air Jordan 3 colorways to ever release.

Matt Welty63 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. Nike Air Griffey Max

The Best Baseball Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Before tonight's 2026 MLB All-Star Game, we're ranking the best baseball training sneakers of all time.

Matt Welty65 days ago
The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.

Matt Welty78 days ago
sneaker con 2016; where to resell shoes

How To Resell Sneakers in 2026: A Definitive Guide

From go-to favorites like StockX and conventions to newcomers like TikTok and WhatNot, here’s an updated guide on reselling sneakers and the best places to sell shoes.

Matt Welty86 days ago
The Best Sneakers 2026 So Far Air Jordan 3 'Bin 23,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era. Via Complex

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.

Matt Welty87 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Matt Welty95 days ago
The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time, Ranked

The Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time in 2026, Ranked

Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Kobe Bryant? Here are our picks for the best signature sneaker lines ever.

Matt Welty113 days ago
'What The' Nike SB Dunk Low

The Best Nike SB Dunks of All Time, Ranked

What's the best SB Dunk of all time? From the 'Dunkle' to the 'Pigeon' to the 'Chunky Dunky,' we rank our favorites.

Matt Welty125 days ago

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