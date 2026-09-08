John Kennedy
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Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.
Mamba Out: 20 Never-Before-Told Stories from Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour
What better way to celebrate Mamba Day than Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and others sharing stories from the Lakers legend’s final season?
T.I.'s Final Album "Kill the King" Isn't Peak Tip—But It's the Right Way to Exit [Review]
'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.
The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)
With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?
Stephen A. Smith’s Political Views Explained
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has said he’s contemplating a run for president. But where does he stand on the big issues of the day?
Inside J. Cole’s 'The Fall-Off:' Everything We Know About the New Album
J. Cole’s new album, The Fall-Off, has been a decade in the making. Here’s everything we know—from confirmed tracks to the reason behind its two album covers.
“You Ain’t Iconic Until You Become a Meme”: The Oral History of Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson
On the eve of Jake Paul's fight with Anthony Joshua, we look back at the night that influencer boxing arrived.
This Is 40: The Year In LeBron
At 40, LeBron James dominated the NBA, shaped pop culture, and flirted with retirement. King James continues to reign.
Nas & DJ Premier’s Long-Awaited Album Is Finally Here. Was it Worth the Wait?
After nearly three decades of false starts, Nas and DJ Premier finally deliver their long-mythologized joint album. Here are our first impressions.
The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000
LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.
OutKast's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
OutKast, who are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tested the limits of what hip-hop could sound like. Here’s every one of their albums, ranked.
2025's Top Ten NBA Duos, Ranked
Luka and LeBron are future Hall of Famers but are they the best duo in the NBA?
50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time
From 2Pac's "Hit Em Up" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," here are the 50 best diss songs of all time.
50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.
Ye’s Fix-as-You-Go Approach is Officially Broken
Over the last decade, Ye has been known to tinker with his albums until they meet his creative benchmark. However, the sloppy release of 'Vultures 2' is proof that his haphazard process has finally broken.
J. Cole Shocked the World With His Kendrick Apology. But We Should Have All Seen It Coming.
This feud was never J. Cole’s path to take, and that reality is only underscored by his life and rhymes up until this point.
What's the Status of ASAP Mob?
As ASAP Rocky & co. gear up to release 'Cozy Tapes Vol. 2' this Friday, we take a look at the state of the ASAP union.
How Pharrell Reinvented Himself As a Soundtrack King
In the later stage of his career, legendary producer and artist Pharrell found success working on movie soundtracks, like 'Hidden Figures.'