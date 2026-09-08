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John Kennedy

Joined September 2014 | 34 posts
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Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Rooks

Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.

John Kennedy23 days ago
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant says farewell during his final NBA game in which he scored 60 points.

Mamba Out: 20 Never-Before-Told Stories from Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour

What better way to celebrate Mamba Day than Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and others sharing stories from the Lakers legend’s final season?

John Kennedy25 days ago
Rapper T.I. in front of a backdrop that says "Kill the King," "Grand Hustle," and "T.I." logos.

T.I.'s Final Album "Kill the King" Isn't Peak Tip—But It's the Right Way to Exit [Review]

'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.

John Kennedy83 days ago
SGA turns the corner on Nikola Jokic during a March 2026 Thunder-Nuggets game.

The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?

John Kennedy155 days ago
Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage at day 2 of the 2025 HOPE Global Forum

Stephen A. Smith’s Political Views Explained

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has said he’s contemplating a run for president. But where does he stand on the big issues of the day?

John Kennedy225 days ago
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J. Cole, who has dreadlocks, is wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts. He sits pensively on train tracks. His next album is 'The Fall Off' and he's been working on it for about a decade.

Inside J. Cole’s 'The Fall-Off:' Everything We Know About the New Album

J. Cole’s new album, The Fall-Off, has been a decade in the making. Here’s everything we know—from confirmed tracks to the reason behind its two album covers.

John Kennedy230 days ago
Jake Paul stands over Nate Robinson after knocking him out in their November 2020 boxing match.

“You Ain’t Iconic Until You Become a Meme”: The Oral History of Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

On the eve of Jake Paul's fight with Anthony Joshua, we look back at the night that influencer boxing arrived.

John Kennedy272 days ago
LeBron James smiles during a break in play during a game against the Utah Jazz.

This Is 40: The Year In LeBron

At 40, LeBron James dominated the NBA, shaped pop culture, and flirted with retirement. King James continues to reign.

John Kennedy272 days ago
Two men in dark clothing pose against a black background. One wears a patterned jacket and hat, the other a dark jacket and cap.

Nas & DJ Premier’s Long-Awaited Album Is Finally Here. Was it Worth the Wait?

After nearly three decades of false starts, Nas and DJ Premier finally deliver their long-mythologized joint album. Here are our first impressions.

John Kennedy279 days ago
Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup.

The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000

LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.

John Kennedy303 days ago
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Big Boi and André 3000 performing on stage, wearing distinctive outfits.

OutKast's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

OutKast, who are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, tested the limits of what hip-hop could sound like. Here’s every one of their albums, ranked.

John Kennedy315 days ago
Luka Doncic and LeBron James take a breather during a Lakers game.

2025's Top Ten NBA Duos, Ranked

Luka and LeBron are future Hall of Famers but are they the best duo in the NBA?

John Kennedy324 days ago
Graphic with faces of hip-hop artists for "50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs" list, including Kendrick, Drake, Jay-Z, Nas, and others; best diss songs of all time

50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time

From 2Pac's "Hit Em Up" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," here are the 50 best diss songs of all time.

John Kennedy502 days ago
Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Future, Latto

50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.

John Kennedy763 days ago
Kanye West in black performing

Ye’s Fix-as-You-Go Approach is Officially Broken

Over the last decade, Ye has been known to tinker with his albums until they meet his creative benchmark. However, the sloppy release of 'Vultures 2' is proof that his haphazard process has finally broken.

John Kennedy769 days ago
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Musician with dreadlocks performing on stage with a microphone

J. Cole Shocked the World With His Kendrick Apology. But We Should Have All Seen It Coming.

This feud was never J. Cole’s path to take, and that reality is only underscored by his life and rhymes up until this point.

John Kennedy892 days ago
rap crews asap mob

What's the Status of ASAP Mob?

As ASAP Rocky & co. gear up to release 'Cozy Tapes Vol. 2' this Friday, we take a look at the state of the ASAP union.

John Kennedy3311 days ago
pharrell despicable me 3 premiere

How Pharrell Reinvented Himself As a Soundtrack King

In the later stage of his career, legendary producer and artist Pharrell found success working on movie soundtracks, like 'Hidden Figures.'

John Kennedy3331 days ago

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