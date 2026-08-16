Stephen A. Smith on Getting 'Thumbs Down' Award From NABJ: 'Christmas Arriving Early'

The National Association of Black Journalists called out Stephen A. Smith at its annual convention this year, presenting the ESPN analyst and podcast host with a "Thumbs Down" award for what the organization described as a sustained pattern of harmful commentary about prominent Black women. The award was announced at the NABJ Salute to Excellence ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta on Saturday (Aug. 15). In its citation, the organization stated that Smith "has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media" that "reinforces harmful narratives" and "undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse." Smith's recognition was one of a record five "Thumbs Down" awards the NABJ handed out this cycle. The other four recipients were FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, CBS News, DuJuan McCoy of Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV, and The Washington Post.

Smith fired back on X shortly after the ceremony. "This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early," he wrote. "The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I'm coming. Let's see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace! Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I've shut my mouth for years. Now y'all started something." NABJ President Errin Haines framed the awards not as punishment but as a prod toward accountability. "The goal is not permanent condemnation—the goal is progress," she said at the ceremony. "But progress does not happen without pressure." Haines also addressed corporate partners directly, making clear that financial ties to the organization carry no veto over its editorial independence.