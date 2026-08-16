GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Getting 'Thumbs Down' Award From NABJ: 'Christmas Arriving Early'

The award was due to his "pattern of disparaging" black women.

Stephen A. Smith
Noam Galai / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The National Association of Black Journalists called out Stephen A. Smith at its annual convention this year, presenting the ESPN analyst and podcast host with a "Thumbs Down" award for what the organization described as a sustained pattern of harmful commentary about prominent Black women.

The award was announced at the NABJ Salute to Excellence ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta on Saturday (Aug. 15).

In its citation, the organization stated that Smith "has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media" that "reinforces harmful narratives" and "undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse."

Smith's recognition was one of a record five "Thumbs Down" awards the NABJ handed out this cycle. The other four recipients were FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, CBS News, DuJuan McCoy of Circle City Broadcasting/WISH-TV, and The Washington Post.

Smith fired back on X shortly after the ceremony.

"This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early," he wrote. "The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I'm coming. Let's see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace! Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I've shut my mouth for years. Now y'all started something."

NABJ President Errin Haines framed the awards not as punishment but as a prod toward accountability.

"The goal is not permanent condemnation—the goal is progress," she said at the ceremony. "But progress does not happen without pressure."

Haines also addressed corporate partners directly, making clear that financial ties to the organization carry no veto over its editorial independence.

"Partnership does not mean silence," she said. "Partnership does not mean that you write a check to NABJ and we surrender our voice."

Disney, the parent company of ESPN, where Smith is a prominent on-air figure, maintains a partnership with the NABJ.

The award for Smith arrives against a backdrop of public clashes that have shadowed him in recent months. He feuded publicly with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) in late 2025 but later apologized and was the target of a profanity-laced rebuke from NBA star Jaylen Brown in May.

Kevin Hart also joked at his 2026 roast show that Smith "hates Black people," a line Smith said "stung like hell."

Related Stories

Kayla Nicole Says Her Blackness is 'Not Up for Debate'
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Claps Back at Critics: ‘My Blackness Is Never Up for Debate'

After backlash over her BET comments and her past with Travis Kelce, the media star calls out critics, defends Black women, and drops a blunt sign-off.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Caitlin Clark: 'An Insult to a Lot of Great Players'
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

The NBA legend praised Clark’s talent but argued that the label disrespects A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and other WNBA stars who built the league before her rise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Hart’s Joke About the ESPN Host Hating Black People: ‘Stung Like Hell’

During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' the comedian joked that Smith was on his "Mount Rushmore of racism."

Joe Price81 days ago

Trending

1
Sneakers'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Is Releasing on Complex
2
Pop CultureCharlamagne and Loren LoRosa Recall Wendy Williams Saying ‘God Is Getting Her Back’
3
MusicCharlamagne Asks Why Drake Chose Pinkchyu in 20-v-1: 'Why Are You Barking at the Hot Topic Chick?'
4
Pop CultureRay J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match
5
MusicGunna Says He's Been to the Gym Every Day for Three Years Straight: 'I Don't See Myself Stopping'
6
Pop CultureDeon Cole Says Talking to His Deceased Mother Helped Him Land 'Michael' Role

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App