Stephen A Smith

Stephen A. Smith, born Stephen Anthony Smith on October 14, 1967, in the Bronx, New York, began his sports journalism career covering the Philadelphia 76ers for the *Philadelphia Inquirer* in the late 1990s. He joined ESPN in 2003 and quickly became a central figure on *First Take*, which he has co-hosted since 2012. Known for his emphatic delivery and in-depth NBA analysis, Smith has been a key voice during major moments such as LeBron James’s 2010 Miami Heat decision and the rise of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. His signature emphatic "HOWEVER..." often signals a pivotal shift in his arguments on-air. In addition to *First Take*, Smith hosts *Stephen A’s World* on ESPN+ and has appeared in films like *Uncut Gems* (2019) and TV shows including *Ballers*. In March 2025, he signed a reported five-year, $100 million contract extension with ESPN, underscoring his status as one of sports media’s highest-paid personalities. Complex has highlighted Smith’s role in bridging sports commentary with hip-hop culture, noting his collaborations with artists like DJ Khaled and his presence at events such as the BET Hip Hop Awards, reflecting the intersection of sports, entertainment, and urban culture.