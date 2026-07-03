Stephen A Smith

Stephen A. Smith, born Stephen Anthony Smith on October 14, 1967, in the Bronx, New York, began his sports journalism career covering the Philadelphia 76ers for the *Philadelphia Inquirer* in the late 1990s. He joined ESPN in 2003 and quickly became a central figure on *First Take*, which he has co-hosted since 2012. Known for his emphatic delivery and in-depth NBA analysis, Smith has been a key voice during major moments such as LeBron James’s 2010 Miami Heat decision and the rise of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. His signature emphatic "HOWEVER..." often signals a pivotal shift in his arguments on-air. In addition to *First Take*, Smith hosts *Stephen A’s World* on ESPN+ and has appeared in films like *Uncut Gems* (2019) and TV shows including *Ballers*. In March 2025, he signed a reported five-year, $100 million contract extension with ESPN, underscoring his status as one of sports media’s highest-paid personalities. Complex has highlighted Smith’s role in bridging sports commentary with hip-hop culture, noting his collaborations with artists like DJ Khaled and his presence at events such as the BET Hip Hop Awards, reflecting the intersection of sports, entertainment, and urban culture.

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Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Gets Booed at MSG After Knicks Players Force On-Air Apology

At a live taping of 'The Roommates Show,' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart put ESPN's loudest skeptic on the spot in front of thousands of fans.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
Stephen A. Smith and Cam'ron in a split-screen: one in a suit speaking, the other in a blue suit and hat, looking serious.
Sports

Watch Cam'ron Barely Keep It Together While Trying Not to 'Pause' Stephen. A Smith

Cam was looking physically pained by the comments Smith made during a recent episode of 'First Take.'

Joe Price29 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Says Spike Lee's Loyalty to the Knicks Has Earned Him a Ring
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Joins the Celebrity Chorus in Demanding a Knicks Ring for Spike Lee

From courtside icon to ‘honorary champion’: why Stephen A. Smith and Kevin Hart say Spike Lee deserves a Knicks ring more than anyone.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Stephen A. Smith arrives to the arena before the game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 2, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump for Sleeping During Game 3 of NBA Finals: ‘The Brother Wasn’t Awake'

The sports personality claimed that President Trump "wasn't awake" during Game 3.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
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Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Hart’s Joke About the ESPN Host Hating Black People: ‘Stung Like Hell’

During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' the comedian joked that Smith was on his "Mount Rushmore of racism."

Joe Price50 days ago
Jaylen Brown smiling in a dark outfit on the left; Stephen A. Smith pointing in a suit on the right.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says ‘F*ck’ Stephen A. Smith Amid Growing Feud: ‘I Want You to Be Quiet’

During a recent stream on Twitch, Brown responded to Smith's recent criticism of him.

Joe Price60 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls for 'First Take' Bosses to Re-Hire Shannon Sharpe
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Turns Up Heat on ESPN to Bring Back Shannon Sharpe

After reuniting with Skip Bayless, Stephen A. turns up the heat on ESPN execs, revealing why he believes Sharpe was “great for the show” and deserves another shot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless in a studio, engaged in conversation.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Appalled by Skip Bayless Arguing LeBron James Should Be Ranked Ninth: 'Blasphemous'

"It's almost so blasphemous, I don’t know if you should be banned from television," Smith said.

Trace William Cowen70 days ago
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Split image of Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Jaylen Brown Telling Him to Retire

The ESPN personality initially took issue with Brown complaining about the officiating on his Twitch stream.

Jose Martinez71 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Tells Cam Newton That He's Looking for 'Sex Appeal' in a New Woman
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Tells Cam Newton Why 'Sex Appeal' Comes First in Dating

On Cam Newton’s ‘Funky Friday,’ Stephen A. Smith says sex appeal comes first, explaining why attraction is his non-negotiable starting point.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a black suit on a blue background; Megan Thee Stallion in a black lace outfit on a gold background.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Slams Megan Thee Stallion for Going Public with Klay Thompson Cheating Allegations

The ESPN host questionned why the rapper made certain details of her breakup public.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Split image of Stephen A. Smith, smiling in a suit, and Victor Wembanyama, in a basketball jersey.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says ‘One Thing’ Victor Wembanyama Is Lacking Is ‘Beef, That Meat’

Smith praises Wembanyama’s talent but says his lean frame could be a concern, pointing to size and strength as his only weakness.

Mark Elibert100 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Says He's Not Running for President: 'It's Not Happening'
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Not Running for President: 'It's Not Happening'

The ESPN star finally addresses months of 2028 buzz, revealing why politics can’t compete with his $100M media empire.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
(L-R) Draymond Green and Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Draymond Green Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith Over Media's 'Zero Accountability'

The back-and-forth began after Green criticized the media's handling of the commentary surrounding Nico Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Dončić.

Mark Elibert135 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a blue suit and black tie stands in front of a blue SiriusXM backdrop.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Clashes With Pelicans Over Zion Williamson Criticism: 'Y'all Are Horrible'

Smith’s comments on Zion’s weight, discipline, and organizational leaks triggered a viral exchange with New Orleans’ official account.

Mark Elibert135 days ago

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