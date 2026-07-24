U.S. Open

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Serena Williams prepares to serve during her first round match at the 2026 Wimbledon.
Bets

Serena Williams Injury Update: Latest on the GOAT’s Status for 2026 US Open

Serena Williams’ tennis comeback was cut short at Wimbledon. We broke down the latest on her chances of competing in the 2026 US Open.

Jeff Smith1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the 2025 US Open.
Bets

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: When Will Tennis Star Return?

Alcaraz has been out for action for nearly three months with a wrist injury. Will he defend his U.S. Open crown?

Matt Burke12 days ago
Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th hole after winning his second consecutive Masters tournament.
Bets

Rory McIlroy Odds: When Will He Play Again?

A glance at when Rory McIlroy will play again. We also look at his odds for upcoming tournaments like the US Open and British Open.

Matt Burke102 days ago
A man in a suit and red tie waves while standing on a balcony.
Life

Donald Trump’s Appearance at U.S. Open Final Met With Both Boos and Cheers

Trump’s return to Queens for the U.S. Open men’s final drew some boos from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Mark Elibert320 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Has Only Had 1 Known Girlfriend and Has Never Been Married

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has kept his dating life under wraps.

Jessica Mcbride321 days ago
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Amanda Anisimova
Sports

Amanda Anisimova's Instagram Photos Show Beaches, Friends, But No Boyfriend

Whether Amanda Anisimova has a boyfriend is a mystery, as her Instagram photos focus on other pursuits.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Amanda Anisimova
Sports

Amanda Anisimova, Family Endured Her Father Konstantin's Tragic Death

The U.S. tennis phenom weathered the death of her dad, Konstantin, who died of a heart attack.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Georgios Frangulis
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis Made a Fortune Selling Acai Bowls

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis started a company called Oakberry.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Felix Auger-Aliassime girlfriend
Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime Is Making Girlfriend Nina Ghaibi His Wife in 2 Weeks

Felix Auger-Aliassime will soon have a wife, but first he's competing against Jannik Sinner.

Jessica Mcbride322 days ago
Amanda Anisimova
Sports

Amanda Anisimova Dating History: Does She Have a Husband or Boyfriend?

Tennis star Amanda Anisimova once had a high-profile boyfriend, but she has never been married.

Jessica Mcbride323 days ago
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'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Spotted Smooching Businessman Tim Sykes at the US Open
Pop Culture

'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Spotted Smooching Businessman Tim Sykes at the U.S. Open

The spotting came shortly after the actress sparked dating rumors with Joshua Jackson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo325 days ago
Piotr Szczerek was seen snatching a signed hat from a kid at the US Open.
Sports

US Open: Polish Businessman Who Stole Kid's Hat Says He 'Made A Grave Mistake'

In addition to a public apology, Piotr Szczerek said he personally spoke to the child and his family.

Will Lavin326 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka boyfriend
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka Makes Marriage Quip About CEO Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Tennis pro Aryna Sabalenka is dating Oakberry CEO Georgios Frangulis.

Jessica Mcbride328 days ago
Morgan Riddle
Life

Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Stuns in Big Apple-Inspired Tank Top

Tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle wowed fans in a Big Apple tank top during her latest U.S. Open outing.

Jessica Mcbride328 days ago
Kamil Majchrzak.
Sports

US Open: Man Who Swiped Signed Hat From Kid Identified as Polish Millionaire

Thankfully, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak made sure the kid slighted by the selfish businessman was taken care of.

Trey Alston328 days ago
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Coco Gauff celebrates with a fist pump on the tennis court, wearing a red top and white skirt.
Sports

ESPN Reporter Confuses Coco Gauff With Simone Biles, Fans Catch the Slip

Katie George of ESPN slipped on air at the U.S. Open, accidentally calling Coco Gauff ‘Simone’ in front of Simone Biles.

Helen Storms330 days ago
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the second round on Day 5 of the US Open.
Sports

Emotional Coco Gauff Credits U.S. Open Win to Inspiration from Simone Biles

Coco Gauff credits Simone Biles’ support for helping her overcome challenges and secure a U.S. Open win.

Sienna Dubois 330 days ago
Naomi Osaka in a purple outfit on the left, and a tennis player in a black outfit with flame design on the right, both on court.
Sports

Naomi Osaka on Jelena Ostapenko's 'Terrible' Remarks to Taylor Townsend: 'One of the Worst Things'

“Obviously, it’s one of the worst things that you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport,” Osaka said.

Trace William Cowen330 days ago

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