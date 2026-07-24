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Despite a loss at the National Bank Open, the Canadian tennis star—who battled mental health issues earlier this year—is feeling refreshed for the U.S. Open.Vivek Jacob
From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the NBA, Canada's had plenty of moments to be proud of this strange year.Oren Weisfeld
Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.Oren Weisfeld
Sports
‘It’s Great for Canada’: Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger Aliassime Make History at the U.S. Open
In a historic moment for Canadian tennis, 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez and 21-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime made it through the U.S. Open semifinals.Oren Weisfeld