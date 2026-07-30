The 20 Best WNBA Players Right Now (Updated)

The WNBA returned this week following an All-Star Weekend that doubled as celebration of the league’s 30th season and the legends of the game who paved the way. But it also served as a showcase for the current stars propelling the W to new heights.

It was a reminder that the WNBA is currently awash in talent. A’ja Wilson is well on her way to a 5th MVP. The stacked Minnesota Lynx, who already sport the best record in the league and three All Stars, got their best player back. Paige Bueckers has made The Leap in season two. Olivia Miles is having a rookie season for the ages. And Caitlin Clark has reminded everyone that she’s one of the best basketball players on Earth and not just an avatar in our neverending culture wars. She also received encouragement from former President Barack Obama.

A lot has happened since our most recent ranking. Kelsey Plum and Brittney Sykes have dropped off the list due to injury, while Napheesa Collier is healthy once again. And it’s time to reward Gabby Williams, the best player on the league’s most surprising team.

The list is fluid. There is a shakeup at hand, from top to bottom. These are the 20 Best WNBA Players Right Now.

All stats as of July 27.