Charania’s big moment with RealGM came in 2014, when he broke the news of Luol Deng being traded from Chicago to Cleveland. Many veteran NBA reporters were hounding the story, but Charania got it first.

It’s one thing to get it first, but Charania is batting nearly 1.000 at getting it right. He’s made the occasional minor error, sure—for example, reporting Tony Wroten and the Knicks were finalizing a three-year deal when Wroten ended up signing for two years—but his record of accuracy is impressive.

“I think a lot of reporters throw stuff against the wall based on third-degree information, whereas everything he was getting was directly from the source—the actual player, agent, or team,” says Reina. “It’s not a guy from the Celtics saying something about the Spurs.”

People who know Shams will tell you his clarity of purpose, personable nature, and determination to outwork the competition have separated him from the rest.

He sleeps next to his phone. Though he loves playing basketball (he got cut early in high school and runs the point in pickup), he’s hesitant to hop in a game now. It could mean missing the next big scoop.

“It’s got to be really important to you to do this job,” says Wojnarowski. “To have any level of success at it or any level of impact, it’s really got to be that you wake up with it, you go to bed with it, it’s a 365-day-a-year job. It was clear to me he’s willing to invest that. There really aren’t any off days, there aren’t any holidays, there aren’t any vacations from it. If you’re going to do it right, you can’t ever put it away.”

In the time it took for Charania and Reina to catch up over lunch in San Francisco last month, Charania broke two pieces of news: David West declining his player option and Ian Clark being listed inactive for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“What drove me to the NBA is the fact that there are always so many storylines,” says Charania, whose parents both work in the medical field. “Whether it’s player drama or team drama or signings and trades going on, there’s always something.”

Less is demanded of him during the school year. Though he stays on full-time salary, Wojnarowski says the job is secondary to schoolwork. Charania is majoring in communications with a concentration in journalism. Still, it’s hard to keep him from working.

“Woj is a great judge of talent and he’s a great mentor,” says Jenkins. “Even though I don’t work there, I think of him as a mentor also. I think early on, he saw in Shams he did it the right way. I think it reminded Woj of the way he did it.”

Like young basketball players pattern their game after the greats, so do up-and-coming reporters. Kobe wanted Jordan’s turnaround J; Steph wanted Iverson’s handle. Charania watches his idols and tries to mimic them.

“An artist takes everything from different artists and makes their own painting, so that’s what I’ve always tried to do,” he says.

He wants to grow in areas other than breaking news. Charania appeared on The Vertical’s NBA Draft and free agency shows, and he has written many features—his RealGM pieces on James Johnson and the Derrick Rose/Jimmy Butler dynamic are among his best—but his next goals are to become more proficient at broadcasting and long-form writing.

“If we’re doing our job, it’s to develop him in a full way,” says Wojnarowski. “He will be the news breaker in the NBA—whether it’s tomorrow or next year or five years from now. He’s going to be that. But he could be a lot more, and that’s my job, to help him in all those facets.”

Charania frequently mentions how “honored” and “grateful” he is to work with The Vertical staff. “I love our team,” he says. He doesn’t like drawing attention to himself. He wonders why anyone would want to write about him.

“What I like about him is, he breaks a story and he’s onto the next one,” says Wojnarowski. “He’s not a guy doing victory laps. What’s the next thing I’ve got to do? And I think that’s an important characteristic.”

If he continues improving, whatever outlet is the pinnacle of NBA journalism in 10 years—and Wojnarowski is on a long-standing mission to make sure it’s Yahoo!—Charania will likely be at the center of it.

As a journalist, mastering and balancing the human element of sport is a rare gift. As Charania has proven, a reporter who grasps this reality can achieve remarkable things—regardless of age.

“This business is always about building trust with someone,” Charania said. “I would never want to shortcut anything. I’ve never considered anything to be just about the scoop…the whole name of this game and life in general is about relationships, period. And that’s what I’ve always tried to value first and foremost.”