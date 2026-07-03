Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is an NBA point guard celebrated for his precise playmaking and leadership. A two-time NCAA champion at Villanova University, he has made significant impacts with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks, particularly through his clutch scoring and ability to control the game's tempo. His cerebral approach and calm decision-making under pressure set him apart from many guards in the league. Brunson’s defining feature is his steady rise in playoff performance, where his composure and strategic vision become most apparent. Fans and analysts appreciate his knack for orchestrating offenses and making timely plays, which has solidified his reputation as a dependable floor general. Off the court, his disciplined work ethic is highlighted through selective media engagements and endorsements that resonate with his focused, team-first mentality.

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Latest Stories

Jalen Brunson Scored the NBA Playoffs for the Knicks with a Broken Wrist—And He's Now Getting It Fixed
Sports

Jalen Brunson Won Knicks’ First Title in 53 Years With an Injured Wrist

He averaged 28.4 a night, dropped 45 in the clincher and silenced every doubter — with an injured wrist. Here’s how Jalen Brunson did the impossible.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Becky Hammon's Slight Against Jalen Brunson 'Inspired Him to Go Be Great'
Sports

How Becky Hammon’s Doubt Fueled Jalen Brunson’s Knicks Title Run

Mikal Bridges says Hammon’s doubt lit the fire. Brunson won a ring, dropped 45 in the clincher, and let his work—not his words—answer every critic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
(L-R) Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson.
Sports

Kevin Durant Issues Warning to Jalen Brunson After New York Knicks' Championship

His advice was in relation to accepting athlete partnerships, but also seemed like it pertained to basketball, too.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in white jerseys during a game, one wearing a headband and arm sleeve.
Sports

Josh Hart Clowns Magazine Cover Saying Jalen Brunson 'Takes It All In': 'I Beg Your Pardon'

Josh Hart clowned 'New York' Magazine's Jalen Brunson cover after the subheadline sparked an obvious double entendre.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Jalen Brunson wearing sunglasses and a cap stands outdoors, holding a "2026 Champions New York Knicks" flag. Trees and people are in the background.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Announces Debut Children's Book Days After Knicks Win First Title in 53 Years

Brunson partnered with Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends on 'Jalen Plays It All,' a 40-page picture book about him trying multiple sports before choosing basketball.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
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(L-R) Jalen Brunson and Michael Rainey Jr.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Offers to Trade Knicks Championship Trophy for Michael Rainey Jr.'s Watch

Regardless of if the New York Knicks star made the trade or not, the 'Power' actor seemingly would have given him the watch for free.

Trey Alston27 days ago
Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Gets Booed at MSG After Knicks Players Force On-Air Apology

At a live taping of 'The Roommates Show,' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart put ESPN's loudest skeptic on the spot in front of thousands of fans.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
Jalen Brunson.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Ends Elmo Feud With Kiss at New York Knicks Championship Parade

The Finals MVP squashed his playful beef with the 'Sesame Street' character after interacting with an Elmo doll holding a "Forgive me PLEASE" sign during the team's parade.

Trey Alston28 days ago
A building with banners reading "GO NY GO NY" and "2016 NBA Champions" featuring the New York Knicks logo.
Sports

Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years

In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.

Trace William Cowen29 days ago
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Ben Stiller
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Ben Stiller is Making a New York Knicks Docuseries With A24 and HBO

The 'Severance' director announced the project days after New York won its first title in 53 years.

tara mahadevan30 days ago
Jalen Brunson in a New York Knicks uniform, number 11, on the court, leaning forward with hands on knees, focused expression.
Sports

Google Suggests 'Captain Clutch Brunson' When Fans Search Jalen Brunson

Knicks fans spotted Google suggesting "Captain Clutch Brunson" after Jalen Brunson's championship run.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Stephon Marbury Fires Shots at Victor Wembanyama Ahead of Knicks Ticker Tape Parade
Sports

Stephon Marbury Has a Message for Victor Wembanyama Before Knicks Parade

Marbury demanded a public apology from Wembanyama over the Jalen Brunson shove as New York readies a historic Knicks championship parade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
A smiling Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods pose at an indoor event, with plants in the background.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Jordyn Woods's 'Lucky' Bag at Knicks Games: 'Obviously, She Made Some Magic'

KAT also praised the orange clutch as “one of the greatest clothing articles in the history of basketball.”

Trace William Cowen32 days ago

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