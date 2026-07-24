The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
Featured
Music
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
From Young Thug's alligator tank top to Pharrell's hat, these are some of the unhinged things that we've seen celebrities wear over the years.Mike DeStefano
We regret to remind you, but we had to.YJ Lee
From his first word to the first song he'll perform, here are some things you can bet on during Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance.Jordan Rose