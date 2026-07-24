Usher

Usher is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who gained widespread recognition in the late 1990s as a major figure in contemporary R&B and pop music. He was born on October 14, 1978, in Dallas, Texas. His smooth vocals and precise dance moves propelled him to the forefront of the industry, with hits like "Yeah!" and "U Got It Bad" becoming staples on the charts. Collaborations with key producers such as Jermaine Dupri played a significant role in shaping the sound of late-90s and early-2000s R&B, combining hip-hop rhythms with mainstream appeal. During the early 2000s, Usher played a pivotal role in the rise of crunk&B, a subgenre that mixed energetic beats with soulful melodies. His live performances and music videos became defining moments, setting trends for how R&B artists engage audiences both visually and sonically. Beyond his solo work, Usher has also influenced the genre through mentorship and collaborations, contributing to the careers of emerging artists and the ongoing development of R&B and pop music.