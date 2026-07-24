Usher

Usher is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who gained widespread recognition in the late 1990s as a major figure in contemporary R&B and pop music. He was born on October 14, 1978, in Dallas, Texas. His smooth vocals and precise dance moves propelled him to the forefront of the industry, with hits like "Yeah!" and "U Got It Bad" becoming staples on the charts. Collaborations with key producers such as Jermaine Dupri played a significant role in shaping the sound of late-90s and early-2000s R&B, combining hip-hop rhythms with mainstream appeal. During the early 2000s, Usher played a pivotal role in the rise of crunk&B, a subgenre that mixed energetic beats with soulful melodies. His live performances and music videos became defining moments, setting trends for how R&B artists engage audiences both visually and sonically. Beyond his solo work, Usher has also influenced the genre through mentorship and collaborations, contributing to the careers of emerging artists and the ongoing development of R&B and pop music.

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Chris Brown.
Music

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty After UK Nightclub Brawl, Faces Three Years in Prison

If the singer gets prison time, he could miss the final few dates of his joint tour with Usher.

Will Lavin9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Eric Bellinger attends the BET Awards 2026 Media House at Hudson Loft on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 20: The Weeknd performs on stage at Parken Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Music

Eric Bellinger Says The Weeknd Is for Those Who 'Like the Billy Goat Vibe'

The R&B singer-songwriter gave a blunt critique of The Weeknd's voice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Usher
Music

Dave Chappelle Crashes Usher's D.C. Show, Makes it Rain With Usher Bucks

The comedian turned up in the crowd at Northwest Stadium on July 10, grabbed a fistful of faux currency from Usher's Goyard bag, and sent the arena into chaos.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Split images. Usher, wearing sunglasses and a red jacket, smiles on the left. Kevin Hart, in a suit, looks to the side on the right.
Pop Culture

Usher Trolls Kevin Hart With Tiny Golf Outfit in New Video

Inspired by LeBron James' recent offer to buy the comedian miniature golf clubs, Usher found a new way to poke fun at Hart's height.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Watch Chris Brown Handcuff Woman During Raunchy "Take You Down" Performance

The two-time Grammy winner turned up his performance of the 2008 song by simulating sex with a lucky fan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
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US singer-songwrietr Usher attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 20, 2026.
Music

Usher Celebrates Three of His Children Graduating: ‘Time Flies’

The R&B vocalist attended the graduations of his sons Cinco, Sire and daughter Sovereign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
(L-R) Usher and Chris Brown.
Music

Usher Launches Tour Internship Ahead of R&B Tour With Chris Brown

Participants will get hands-on training in aspects of touring, such as production, operations, and wardrobe.

Trey Alston77 days ago
Chris Brown at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Chris Brown Slams ‘Fake Woke’ ‘Karens’ Criticizing Upcoming Tour With Usher

Brown has faced renewed criticism for his past behavior following the announcement of the tour.

Joe Price89 days ago
Usher in a gray suit and Chris Brown in a hat and sunglasses at an event, surrounded by people.
Music

Chris Brown Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want to Face Usher in VERZUZ: ‘I Want No Smoke’

Chris Brown addressed the notion that he would ever take on Usher in a VERZUZ.

Mark Elibert102 days ago
Peter Rosenberg, Usher, Chris Brown
Music

Peter Rosenberg Hopes Chris Brown Has 'Appreciation' for Joint Usher Tour

"No one else of that ilk has stood next to Chris Brown," Rosenberg said.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
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Usher and Chris Brown
Music

Usher and Chris Brown Share Details for Joint The R&B Tour: Raymond and Brown Tour: What to Know 

The two artists confirmed that they'll be hitting the road together later this year.

Joe Price106 days ago
Latto, with long blonde hair, smiling, wearing a black outfit and gold jewelry, seated on a striped couch in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Latto Showcases Baby Gifts She's Received From Sexyy Red, Usher, and More

Latto announced that she's expecting her first child upon revealing she's got a new album on the way.

Joe Price107 days ago
50 Cent in a Kings jersey and cap, smiling with a microphone; Usher in a white suit with a bow tie, smiling.
Music

50 Cent Roasts Usher for Declining to Say Anything 'Negative' About Diddy: 'Ass Is Off Limits LOL'

The rapper’s sarcastic post comes after Usher said he has nothing negative to say about Diddy despite his legal troubles.

Mark Elibert121 days ago
Usher and Justin Bieber
Music

Usher Calls Justin Bieber Confrontation Claims an 'Exaggeration,' According to Da Brat

Reports recently surfaced claiming that Usher and Bieber had a “heated exchange” at an Oscars party.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Sean Combs and Usher posing together at an event, both wearing stylish suits and jewelry.
Music

Usher Praises Diddy's 'Valuable Contributions': 'I Don't Have Anything Negative to Say'

"My experience is not what the world has seen," Usher said in an interview with Jabari Young.

Joe Price123 days ago
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