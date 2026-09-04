Usher Meets His Unbelievably Lifelike Wax Double: ‘It Looks More Like Me Than Me’

A team of 20 artists spent nine months creating the roughly $300,000 likeness as Usher prepares to return to Las Vegas with Chris Brown for three R&B Tour dates at Allegiant Stadium.

The figure captures his My Way residency era with a donated Vanson skeleton jacket, black pants, roller skates, and a replica of his signature “U” pendant.

Usher unveiled his lifelike Madame Tussauds wax figure in Las Vegas and praised the resemblance, saying, “It looks more like me than me.”

Usher finally met the one performer capable of stealing his spotlight without moving a muscle. The R&B superstar unveiled his new Madame Tussauds wax figure in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and found himself staring at a version of his My Way era preserved down to the roller skates. Even Usher had to concede that the artists nailed it. “It looks more like me than me,” he said. “This is impressive.” Per Billboard, the “Confessions” singer arrived in a Tom Ford jacket and wearing his signature Ice Box “U” pendant—the same piece recreated on his wax counterpart. The figure sports a Vanson skeleton biker jacket donated by Usher, black pants, and skates modeled after those worn during his Las Vegas residency. After getting a closer look at its face, he singled out one detail in particular: “You guys got my eyes right.”

Madame Tussauds did not produce that resemblance overnight. The figure took nine months and a team of 20 studio artists to complete, exceeding the four-to-six-month timeline typically required for a wax likeness. The process can involve more than 250 body and facial measurements, along with hundreds of photographs taken from different angles. Artists then sculpt the subject in clay, match details such as skin and tooth color, insert human hair one strand at a time, and build the complexion with layers of oil paint. A single figure can cost roughly $300,000. For Usher, however, the finished product represents more than a technical flex. Its clothing and pose capture the Las Vegas chapter that helped reestablish him as one of the industry’s most commanding live performers. “I hope that my fans who did not get a chance to see that show get a little glimpse of the magic that was there from my first Vegas residency,” he said. “I’m blown away.”