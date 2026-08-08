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Watch 50 Cent Make Surprise Appearance at Chris Brown and Usher's New York Show

Hours after appearing at Fuerza Regida's Citi Field finale, the G-Unit head honcho hit the MetLife Stadium stage with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

(L-R) 50 Cent, Usher and Chris Brown.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ | Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • On Friday, August 7, 50 Cent pulled a two-stadium run, performing brief Get Rich or Die Tryin' medleys at Fuerza Regida's Citi Field tour finale and then crashing Chris Brown and Usher's Raymond & Brown Tour stop at MetLife Stadium with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.
  • At MetLife, Usher and Brown delivered a nearly three-hour, storm-delayed show packed with choreography, acrobatics, and guests including Jadakiss and Fat Joe, with Usher celebrating the 25th anniversary of 8701 via "U Remind Me," "U Don't Have to Call," and "U Got It Bad."
  • Brown and Usher shared the stage for "Back to Sleep (Remix)" and "New Flame," while Brown leaned into his slow-jam side with "Take You Down," "Don't Judge Me," and "Residuals."

50 Cent turned Friday night into a two-stadium sprint across the New York metro area, capping the evening off with a surprise appearance at Chris Brown and Usher's MetLife Stadium show.

As part of the Raymond & Brown Tour, the August 7 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, got underway after severe weather delayed the evening's festivities. Once it got going, the nearly three-hour set from Usher and Breezy packed in dance numbers, acrobatics, and a parade of guest appearances.

Fif took the stage with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda and ripped through a five-minute medley drawn from Get Rich or Die Tryin', performing the tracks "What Up Gangsta," "Many Men," and "P.I.M.P."

What made the MetLife set remarkable was the timing. Earlier that same night, the G-Unit mogul had appeared at Citi Field as a guest during Fuerza Regida's U.S. stadium tour finale — the San Bernardino group's first-ever stadium run closed out its nine-date run in New York.

There, 50 Cent played a set similar in length, with the exception of one song. He performed "What Up Gangsta," "P.I.M.P.," and "I Get Money." Bobby Shmurda also appeared at the Citi Field show.

The rest of the guest lineup matched the occasion: Jadakiss linked up with Usher for a performance of Confessions cut "Throwback." Jadakiss and Fat Joe then shared the stage for a performance of "New York."

Usher used the night to mark the 25th anniversary of 8701, working through "U Remind Me," "U Don't Have to Call," and "U Got It Bad."

Brown and Usher shared the stage for "Back to Sleep (Remix)" and "New Flame." Brown also performed "Take You Down" and worked through "Don't Judge Me" and "Residuals.”

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