Brendan Frederick
Brendan Frederick is a music journalist and historian. He is also the EVP, Content for Complex, where he worked between 2008 and 2015, and then again between 2024 and the present. Brendan was also the Chief Content Officer at Genius between 2015 and 2022. He is currently writing an R&B history book for Hachette Books.
Latest Stories
beabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
Written largely on tour, beabadoobee’s fourth album turns homesickness and isolation into some of her heaviest music yet.
The Best New Apparel to Buy on Complex Right Now [September 2026]
Vintage-washed hoodies, deconstructed plaid, and convertible track pants. Here are eight fresh pieces to layer into your fall rotation on Complex.
A History of BBC ICECREAM at ComplexCon: The Best Moments & Collaborations
From Hebru Brantley vinyl toys to VANDYTHEPINK capsules, here are BBC ICECREAM's most memorable ComplexCon drops and activations.
The Best New Sneakers Available on Complex [September 2026]
Terror Squad, Jennie, Pharrell, and A$AP Rocky lead this month's lineup of new arrivals, covering everything from artist collaborations to new retros.
6 Super Comfortable Sweatpants Available on Complex
From everyday grey fleece to crystal-covered sweats and motocross-inspired graphics, here are six pairs worth wearing right now.
The Best Rolling Loud Apparel & Merch Available on Complex
From festival merch to its own fashion label, Rolling Loud has built a clothing lineup that goes well beyond concert tees. Here are the pieces worth wearing right now.
The Best Timberland Boots and Shoes Available on Complex
There’s a lot more to Timberland than the classic 6-inch boot. These are the best pairs to shop right now.
7 Amazing Belts You Can Buy on Complex
The right belt doesn't just hold your pants up—it holds the whole fit together. These picks prove the waist is worth your attention.
The Best 00pium Merch, Music & Collabs Available on Complex
From Playboi Carti to Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, Opium's roster has reshaped what a record label's merch can look like.
The Best Jeans Available to Buy on Complex for Fall
Selvedge, baggy fits, flares, and everything in between. Find your next favorite pair.
The Best Billionaire Boys Club Pieces Available on Complex
A curated look at the best new tees, shorts, and activewear from Pharrell and Nigo’s legendary streetwear label.
The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
The Best Sunglasses on Complex for Every Budget: District Vision, MM6, A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban
From ultra-lightweight running shades to Meta AI smart frames, these standout sunglasses are available right now.
The Best Hoodies for Every Budget Available on Complex
From everyday heavyweight fleece to embroidered grails, these standout hoodies are worth adding to your collection.
The Best K-Pop Merch and Vinyl Available on Complex
From BTS and BLACKPINK to aespa and LE SSERAFIM, these highlights from Complex's K-pop collection are for the real fans.
Anime Gift Guide: The Best T-Shirts, Merch & Collabs Available Now on Complex
From One Piece and Naruto layers to a Captain Tsubasa x Umbro capsule and an Astro Boy collector piece, check out our top picks from Complex's anime collection.
KATSEYE Gift Guide: The Best Merch & Vinyl Available Now on Complex
From exclusive trading cards to limited vinyl and tour merch, these are the standout picks from Complex's KATSEYE collection.
The Best WWE Merch Available Now on Complex
From a Ken Carson collab to ECW throwbacks and SummerSlam drops, here are 10 WWE pieces worth adding to your collection.