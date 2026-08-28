The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

Label: MCA

On May 10, 1997, Mary J. Blige's Share My World hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart, knocking Biggie's Life After Death from its four-week reign at the top. The albums are two sides of the same coin: big-budget blockbusters with all-star casts that defined the jiggy era, one for hip-hop and the other for R&B. Although it's rarely cited as her best, Share My World remains Mary's most successful album, selling over four million copies and cementing her superstar status.

After releasing the moody masterpiece My Life in 1994, Mary broke up with her label Uptown, her manager Puff Daddy, and her fiancé K-Ci Hailey, leaving her with a clean slate at a crucial moment in her career. Her first move was teaming up with Babyface for "Not Gon' Cry," a song from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack that became Mary's biggest hit yet, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1996. But the queen of hip-hop soul needed to look beyond somber slow jams if she wanted to create a complete album, so she recruited a new partner who understood the convergence of R&B and rap almost as well as Puff. Her new manager Steve "The Commissioner" Stoute had helped production duo the Trackmasters walk a similar line, and he had just executive produced Nas' glossy No. 1 album It Was Written, the follow up to his overwhelmingly adored debut Illmatic. If anyone could help Mary take things to the next level, it was Stoute.

While My Life was essentially the work of a single producer, Chucky Thompson, Share My World cast a wide net for contributors. Stoute's hitmakers The Trackmasters were obviously on board, and Babyface came through with another soul-baring ballad ("Missing You"). Super-producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis took a break between Janet albums to contribute a booming Rick James loop (the Nas duet "Love Is All We Need") and a futuristic take on The Stylistics' 1971 hit "You Are Everything" (The No. 2 R&B single "Everything") Auteurs like R. Kelly and Groove Theory's Bryce Wilson lined up their unique brands of seduction for "It's On" and "Get to Know You Better," and R&B icon James Mtume brought back the '70s on the Natalie Cole cover "Our Love."

But the producer at the heart of the album was Rodney Jerkins, who at the time was best known for writing and producing singer Gina Thompson's debut.

Jenkins would go on to be one of pop's biggest hitmakers, but Share My World was where he made his name. Like the Trackmasters and the Hitmen, he pushed hip-hop's sound into HD, building slick, ambitious arrangements of synthesizers and instrumentation around the breakbeats and well-known samples that make up rap's core. On the album's lead single "I Can Love You," his own groove overshadows the spooky Roberta Flack piano sample from Lil' Kim's "Queen Bitch," and on the Roy Ayers remake "Searching," he recruits the jazz legend himself to play the vibraphone. On the Lox duet "Can't Get You Off My Mind," Jerkins proves he doesn't even need a sample to create a funky bounce that rivals Bad Boy's best upbeat club bangers-a sign of the sample-free direction that Jerkins would push R&B in the late '90s.

Mary's voice sounds as magnetic as ever throughout, a brilliant mix of raw timbre and effortless control that transforms straightforward love songs into captivating blues music. On Share My World, she perfectly captures the polish and ambition that characterized black pop music in the late '90s. This was the album that destroyed any doubt: Mary's talent was bigger than any one producer. Her voice was the real star. —Brendan Frederick