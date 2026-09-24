Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Ex-Diddy Staff Now Reportedly Working for Usher

Following the news that Kristina Khorram, who spent over a decade working as the chief of staff for Sean “Diddy” Combs, is now reportedly working for Usher, Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day has shared her thoughts on the matter.

In a pair of posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, O’Day shared a reaction to the Rolling Stone report that Khorram and two other former employees of Diddy have since started working for Usher. The other two employees included a personal assistant of Diddy’s, who testified during the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder’s criminal trial, and a videographer.

“Everything is always so telling, isn’t it,” O’Day reacted in her first post.

“I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes,” she said in another. “I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial… she must have friends in high places.”