Music

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Ex-Diddy Staff Now Reportedly Working for Usher

"Everything is always so telling, isn't it," wrote the Danity Kane member on social media.

Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Following the news that Kristina Khorram, who spent over a decade working as the chief of staff for Sean “Diddy” Combs, is now reportedly working for Usher, Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day has shared her thoughts on the matter.

In a pair of posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, O’Day shared a reaction to the Rolling Stone report that Khorram and two other former employees of Diddy have since started working for Usher. The other two employees included a personal assistant of Diddy’s, who testified during the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder’s criminal trial, and a videographer.

“Everything is always so telling, isn’t it,” O’Day reacted in her first post.

“I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes,” she said in another. “I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial… she must have friends in high places.”

Khorram’s title working for Usher’s team hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s reported that she’s somehow involved with the singer-songwriter’s ongoing tour with Chris Brown. Before she got involved with Usher, Khorram worked at Diddy’s Combs Enterprises. She was named the Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises in 2020.

She was named as one of Diddy’s alleged co-conspirators during his sex trafficking and racketeering case, during which he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. Khorram was accused of helping to organize Diddy’s “freak-offs,” although she was never called to the stand or charged with a crime.

Earlier this month, O’Day appeared on the Creator Inc podcast and reflected on a disturbing encounter involving one of Diddy’s alleged “freak-off” events.

"I saw something that I believe I was meant to see 'cause he was staring in my eyes the whole time while it was happening," O'Day recalled. "I think it was like a point where he was trying to see if I was going to be down."

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