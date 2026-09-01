Chris Brown Says He Can't Attend Court Hearing Due to Tour

Chris Brown’s R&B Tour with Usher is being cited as one reason he can’t show up to a court hearing with his former housekeeper, to whom he owes $12.9 million following a successful lawsuit over a dog attack.

Last Thursday (August 27), Brown filed a motion and an attached declaration in a Los Angeles court, claiming that he could not sit for a judgment debtor examination with Maria Avila and her attorneys.

The purpose of the examination would be to get information about the singer’s assets. Brown, however, says that he can’t be made to show up — and, in fact, that having such a hearing at all is improper.

He argues that he cannot attend the hearing for two reasons. First, that he lives in Nevada, which is more than 150 miles from the courthouse in Van Nuys where it would take place. Brown says that California law expressly limits such examinations to within a 150 mile radius of a person’s residence.

But even if that weren’t the case, the new filing continues, Brown’s touring schedule would make such an appearance impossible.