Music

Chris Brown Says He Can't Attend Court Hearing Due to Tour

The trek may be extended through the end of next year, the singer said in a declaration.

Singer Chris Brown performs at FNB stadium on December 14, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
(Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

Chris Brown’s R&B Tour with Usher is being cited as one reason he can’t show up to a court hearing with his former housekeeper, to whom he owes $12.9 million following a successful lawsuit over a dog attack.

Last Thursday (August 27), Brown filed a motion and an attached declaration in a Los Angeles court, claiming that he could not sit for a judgment debtor examination with Maria Avila and her attorneys.

The purpose of the examination would be to get information about the singer’s assets. Brown, however, says that he can’t be made to show up — and, in fact, that having such a hearing at all is improper.

He argues that he cannot attend the hearing for two reasons. First, that he lives in Nevada, which is more than 150 miles from the courthouse in Van Nuys where it would take place. Brown says that California law expressly limits such examinations to within a 150 mile radius of a person’s residence.

But even if that weren’t the case, the new filing continues, Brown’s touring schedule would make such an appearance impossible.

“Mr. Brown’s ongoing travel makes Plaintiffs’ request particularly problematic,” the filing reads.

Brown says in his attached declaration that there are ”ongoing late-stage discussions about extending this tour internationally through the end of 2027.”

In the filing, the singer also says that he has not concealed or transferred any property or other assets in order to avoid the judgment. The court has ruled that Avila can get a share of his tour money to help fulfill the judgment.

Brown has filed a motion for a new trial. A hearing is set for that in September.

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