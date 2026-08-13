Lionel Richie Makes Joke at Chris Brown's Expense During Concert: 'We Didn't Go to Jail'

During a recent concert, Lionel Richie made a joke at the expense of Chris Brown by referring to the singer-songwriter’s legal troubles throughout the years.

In a viral clip showing Richie speaking directly to his fans during a concert this month as part of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, Richie referenced Brown’s current tour with Usher and suggested they were doing nothing new.

“Usher and Chris Brown… See, they try to do something new,” he said, as seen in the video below. “The Commodores with Earth Wind & Fire, we were doing that back 40 years ago! Only difference is, between then and now, we didn’t go to jail!”

He then laughed and seemingly apologized for the joke.