Usher Sweeps Taraji P. Henson Off Her Feet During R&B Tour With Chris Brown

Taraji P. Henson got the full Usher treatment during the latest stop of his tour with Chris Brown.

During the Saturday (Sept. 5) R&B Tour show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Usher brought the Empire actress onstage and serenaded her with his 2004 track, "Can U Handle It?"

Henson appeared to enjoy every second of it, smiling and blushing as Usher performed directly to her. At one point, the R&B legend picked Henson up during the performance, as video from The Shade Room shows.

The moment soon got fans talking online.

Several people joked about what Jody, Tyrese Gibson's character from Baby Boy, would think about the serenade, while others referenced Henson's Empire character Cookie Lyon. Fans also showed love for the actress and her cropped hairstyle.