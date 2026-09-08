Christine Werthman Portrait

Christine Werthman

Joined August 2014 | 31 posts
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Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Christine Werthman50 days ago
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The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Christine Werthman240 days ago
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The 25 Best Usher Songs

The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.

Christine Werthman3625 days ago
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How a Death in the Family Changed Phantogram's Third Album

An interview with Phantogram about collaboration, suicide, and their new album.

Christine Werthman3632 days ago
kanye west signature

Who the Hell Are All These People Who Signed Kanye West's Notepad?

We went through the signatures to figure out who's been in the studio with 'Ye.

Christine Werthman3873 days ago
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No More Tears for Wet

With their debut album no longer held up in mastering, the trio behind the dreamy heartbreak music of 'Don't You' finally have something to smile about.

Christine Werthman3885 days ago
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People Are Buying More Old Music Than New Music for the First Time Ever

Old music outsold new music in 2015, but don't feel too bad for Adele.

Christine Werthman3891 days ago

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2016

These are the projects we are looking forward to the most this year.

Christine Werthman3900 days ago
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Songs We Hated in 2015

And now, our New Year's hateration!

Christine Werthman3914 days ago
best songs of 2015

The Best Songs of 2015

These are the top tracks that came out this year.

Christine Werthman3935 days ago
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best albums of 2015

The Best Albums of 2015

These are the top releases of the year.

Christine Werthman3943 days ago

Pleasure Principle: Carly Rae Jepsen Wants to Make You Feel Good

The singer-songwriter behind “Call Me Maybe” returns with a new lineup of producers who helped her to create her moodiest—and best—album yet.

Christine Werthman4049 days ago
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The Complex Staff Reacts to Vince Staples' Debut Album, 'Summertime '06'

Here are our first thoughts on the Long Beach rapper's new album.

Christine Werthman4105 days ago
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The Complex Staff Reacts to A$AP Rocky's New Album, 'A.L.L.A.'

These are our first impressions of the new Rocky album.

Christine Werthman4132 days ago
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The Evolution of Iggy Azalea As Told Through Instagram

Iggy's been going through some ch-ch-changes.

Christine Werthman4139 days ago

Madonna Will Be on Kanye West's New Album and Is Working With Drake

Following the release of her 13th album, Madonna will have more songs coming with Kanye West and Drake.

Christine Werthman4213 days ago
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The Best Self-Titled Albums of the Last Decade

A countdown of the most prolific eponymous projects of the last 10 years.

Christine Werthman4252 days ago

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