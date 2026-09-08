Christine Werthman
Latest Stories
The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The 25 Best Usher Songs
The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.
How a Death in the Family Changed Phantogram's Third Album
An interview with Phantogram about collaboration, suicide, and their new album.
Who the Hell Are All These People Who Signed Kanye West's Notepad?
We went through the signatures to figure out who's been in the studio with 'Ye.
No More Tears for Wet
With their debut album no longer held up in mastering, the trio behind the dreamy heartbreak music of 'Don't You' finally have something to smile about.
People Are Buying More Old Music Than New Music for the First Time Ever
Old music outsold new music in 2015, but don't feel too bad for Adele.
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2016
These are the projects we are looking forward to the most this year.
The Best Songs of 2015
These are the top tracks that came out this year.
Pleasure Principle: Carly Rae Jepsen Wants to Make You Feel Good
The singer-songwriter behind “Call Me Maybe” returns with a new lineup of producers who helped her to create her moodiest—and best—album yet.
The Complex Staff Reacts to Vince Staples' Debut Album, 'Summertime '06'
Here are our first thoughts on the Long Beach rapper's new album.
The Complex Staff Reacts to A$AP Rocky's New Album, 'A.L.L.A.'
These are our first impressions of the new Rocky album.
The Evolution of Iggy Azalea As Told Through Instagram
Iggy's been going through some ch-ch-changes.
Madonna Will Be on Kanye West's New Album and Is Working With Drake
Following the release of her 13th album, Madonna will have more songs coming with Kanye West and Drake.
The Best Self-Titled Albums of the Last Decade
A countdown of the most prolific eponymous projects of the last 10 years.