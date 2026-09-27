Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke Crash Usher and Chris Brown's Second SoFi Stadium Night

Usher and Chris Brown's tour was extended to 59 dates after an Aug. 19 announcement added eight shows, and the run continues through Dec. 12 with a finale at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Guest appearances have become a signature of the tour, with Brandy joining Usher in Los Angeles, Nelly appearing in St. Louis in July, and 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Future and others joining a MetLife Stadium doubleheader in August.

Ye showed up masked and unannounced on the tour's first night, Sept. 25, performing a four-song medley of "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

Snoop Dogg joined Chris Brown's set, and Robin Thicke appeared during Usher's performance on Saturday (Sept. 26) for the second SoFi Stadium night of The R&B Tour in Inglewood, California.

Usher and Chris Brown turned their second Los Angeles stadium show into another guest showcase, with Snoop Dogg joining Brown's set and Robin Thicke stepping out during Usher's. The two appearances came Saturday (Sept. 26) on the closing night of The R&B Tour's back-to-back run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to fan footage.

They followed a night-one moment that would be hard to top. On Friday, Ye showed up masked and unannounced for a four-song medley of "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

That set marked the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s first reported performance since his Sept. 4 homecoming show in Chicago, where he reunited onstage with G.O.O.D. Music affiliates including Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Common, Twista, and Lupe Fiasco. Brandy also joined Usher onstage during the Los Angeles run, extending a guest list that has become the tour's signature. Earlier stops delivered Nelly on "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre" in St. Louis in July, then a MetLife Stadium doubleheader in August that pulled in 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Future, and Ashanti. In the Live Nation-produced show, Usher performs "Yeah!," "Confessions," and "Burn," while Brown hits "No Guidance," "Deuces" and "Look at Me Now," and both men come together for "It Depends," "Party" and "New Flame." Demand pushed the trek from its original routing to 59 dates after an eight-show extension announced Aug. 19, which added Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis.