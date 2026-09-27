Music

Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke Crash Usher and Chris Brown's Second SoFi Stadium Night

The co-headliners followed Ye's masked night-one medley.

Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Chris Brown, and Usher
Images via Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, and Kennedy Pollard/amfAR/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Snoop Dogg joined Chris Brown's set, and Robin Thicke appeared during Usher's performance on Saturday (Sept. 26) for the second SoFi Stadium night of The R&B Tour in Inglewood, California.
  • Ye showed up masked and unannounced on the tour's first night, Sept. 25, performing a four-song medley of "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."
  • Guest appearances have become a signature of the tour, with Brandy joining Usher in Los Angeles, Nelly appearing in St. Louis in July, and 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Future and others joining a MetLife Stadium doubleheader in August.
  • Usher and Chris Brown's tour was extended to 59 dates after an Aug. 19 announcement added eight shows, and the run continues through Dec. 12 with a finale at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Usher and Chris Brown turned their second Los Angeles stadium show into another guest showcase, with Snoop Dogg joining Brown's set and Robin Thicke stepping out during Usher's.

The two appearances came Saturday (Sept. 26) on the closing night of The R&B Tour's back-to-back run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to fan footage.

They followed a night-one moment that would be hard to top. On Friday, Ye showed up masked and unannounced for a four-song medley of "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

That set marked the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s first reported performance since his Sept. 4 homecoming show in Chicago, where he reunited onstage with G.O.O.D. Music affiliates including Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Common, Twista, and Lupe Fiasco.

Brandy also joined Usher onstage during the Los Angeles run, extending a guest list that has become the tour's signature.

Earlier stops delivered Nelly on "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre" in St. Louis in July, then a MetLife Stadium doubleheader in August that pulled in 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Future, and Ashanti.

In the Live Nation-produced show, Usher performs "Yeah!," "Confessions," and "Burn," while Brown hits "No Guidance," "Deuces" and "Look at Me Now," and both men come together for "It Depends," "Party" and "New Flame."

Demand pushed the trek from its original routing to 59 dates after an eight-show extension announced Aug. 19, which added Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis.

Usher framed the pairing as something bigger than a package tour in a backstage conversation with Fat Joe and Jadakiss before a MetLife Stadium date.

"To be able to do something that no one has ever done at their back, like, imagine if Michael and Prince were able to do something together," he said.

Brown and Usher next play the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 3, and San Antonio's Alamodome on Oct. 5, with a Houston stop at Reliant Stadium to follow before the tour wraps Dec. 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Related Stories

Usher in a brown leather suit with sunglasses, and Taraji P. Henson in a textured black dress, posing side by side.
Pop Culture

Usher Sweeps Taraji P. Henson Off Her Feet During R&B Tour With Chris Brown

Usher serenaded the 'Empire' actress during the Las Vegas show.

Mark Elibert22 days ago
Usher in a stylish black suit with sunglasses, standing on a red carpet at a Lionsgate event.
Music

Usher Denies Having Body Double During New Jersey Performance: 'They Can't Clone This'

The R&B star addressed viral speculation after his MetLife Stadium performance with Chris Brown.

Mark Elibert50 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Usher
Music

Dave Chappelle Crashes Usher's D.C. Show, Makes it Rain With Usher Bucks

The comedian turned up in the crowd at Northwest Stadium on July 10, grabbed a fistful of faux currency from Usher's Goyard bag, and sent the arena into chaos.

Trey Alston78 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureEverything You Need to Know About the New 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' Scenes
2
Pop CultureFlorence Pugh Speaks Out Against Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: 'This Is a Human Issue'
3
MusicKanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles
4
Music50 Cent Reacts After Jazzma Kendrick Accuses Rick Ross of Putting Hands on Her
5
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
6
StyleDemna Introduces His 'Complete Personal Vision' for Gucci With Latest Show

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App