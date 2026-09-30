Chris Brown Wins Bid to Revisit $12.9 Million Dog Mauling Verdict, but There's a Catch

Chris Brown is getting another shot at the eight-figure verdict handed down against him in the dog-mauling case brought by his former housekeeper, but only if she refuses to accept less money.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Los Angeles judge Huey P. Cotton ruled that Brown and his company Black Pyramid LLC are entitled to a new trial limited to damages for Maria Avila, unless Avila consents to having her award reduced to $9.5 million. Judge Cotton denied all of Brown’s other motions in the filing. Avila was originally awarded $12.9 million by a jury.

Cotton found the jury's $12.9 million figure excessive, pointing to insufficient evidence of permanent nerve damage and of the dollar value the panel attached to Avila's future pain and suffering. The judge did credit the evidence that Avila faces future humiliation, shame, and embarrassment.

The rest of Brown's arguments went nowhere. Cotton rejected the claim that jurors were tainted by the admission of Brown's 2009 felony assault conviction involving Rihanna.

Also rejected: Brown's objections to the exclusion of testimony about monetary help his security chief Emil Lewis gave Avila's family, and issues Brown raised regarding instructions the jury received on damages.