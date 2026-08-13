Chris Brown Pulls Woman's Hair and Simulates Sex in Wild, NSFW Moment During Concert

During a recent show at the Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, as part of the ‘Raymond & Brown Tour,’ Chris Brown performed with a woman onstage in a NSFW moment that has gone viral.

In a video of the moment, which was taken from the show on Tuesday (Aug. 11), Brown appeared to bring a fan from the audience onstage, and things got explicit pretty fast. He’s made a habit of bringing women onstage during the tour when he performs his track “Take You Down,” which appeared on his 2007 album Exclusive, but he took it a step further in Toronto.

As seen in the video below, Brown had the woman bent over as they graphically simulated sex on a bed in front of the crowd. They even switched positions at one point, and he pulled on her hair. The stunt appears to be an effort from Brown to upstage Usher, whom he is currently touring with, after he earned a reputation for seductively feeding cherries to fans during his performances.