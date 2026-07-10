The album serves as the direct sequel to his 2007 debut Love/Hate, and marks his first major-label solo album release in 13 years.

The-Dream is officially back. The visionary singer, songwriter, and producer who helped architect the sound of modern R&B returned this Friday, July 10, with his highly anticipated new album, Love/Hate II. Having penned era-defining hits for Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant’s influence on contemporary pop and R&B is undeniable. Love/Hate II serves as the direct sequel to his seminal 2007 debut album Love/Hate, the project that established him as a solo artist and shaped the synth-heavy, hip-hop-infused R&B style that would become his signature. The rollout for Love/Hate II was a long time coming. The-Dream had been teasing the project for years, describing it as a spiritual continuation of the original while updating its sound for today. After dropping the lead single "Bring That Body" in May, the wait is almost over. Here’s everything you need to know about Love/Hate II…

Official Tracklist & Release

Love/Hate II arrived on streaming services on Friday, July 10, 2026, via his own Dreamboy Records in partnership with Republic Records. This marks his first major-label album release since 2013's IV Play, following a string of independent projects including Genesis and his Sextape series.

The-Dream revealed the full 17-song tracklist on his Instagram three days before the album's release, confirming the song titles and featured guests. 1. "1 of 1"

2. "Bring That Body"

3. "Love Sound"

4. "Tampa" featuring Usher

5. "24/7"

6. "Powder Coat" featuring Pusha T & Swizz Beatz

7. "Be My Lady" featuring T.I.

8. "Virgo Type Shit"

9. "State of Peaches"

10. "Favorite"

11. "Obviously / Juxtapose"

12. "Papi Te Ama" featuring Kelly Rowland

13. "No Hands"

14. "A Cold Summer"

15. "Blow My Mind"

16. "I, Remember"

17. "Perfect" featuring Rick Ross

Who Is Featured on Love/Hate II?

The-Dream has assembled a star-studded cast of collaborators for Love/Hate II, leaning heavily on longtime peers and R&B/hip-hop heavyweights.

Usher — The R&B icon reunites with The-Dream on "Tampa," a bedroom-ready banger that serves as the album's second single. The two have a long history of collaboration, including Usher's 2024 track "Cold Blooded."

— The R&B icon reunites with The-Dream on "Tampa," a bedroom-ready banger that serves as the album's second single. The two have a long history of collaboration, including Usher's 2024 track "Cold Blooded." Rick Ross — The Biggest Boss appears on the album's closing track, "Perfect."

— The Biggest Boss appears on the album's closing track, "Perfect." Pusha T & Swizz Beatz — The Clipse lyricist and the legendary producer team up for a joint feature on "Powder Coat."

— The Clipse lyricist and the legendary producer team up for a joint feature on "Powder Coat." T.I. — The King of the South, who just released his own final album Kill The King, joins The-Dream on "Be My Lady."

— The King of the South, who just released his own final album Kill The King, joins The-Dream on "Be My Lady." Kelly Rowland — The Destiny's Child star and R&B veteran lends her vocals to "Papi Te Ama," where she is credited under the name Kelly "Dria" Rowland. "Dria" is short for Kelendria, her given first name. In a May interview on the We Sound Crazy podcast, The-Dream revealed that the name represents Rowland’s alter ego, and that she has a complete album recorded under the “Dria” name.

The Singles

The-Dream released two singles ahead of Love/Hate II, both of which appear on the album and give a clear preview of where his sound is headed.

"Bring That Body" (May 1, 2026) — The lead single and his first official solo single in more than a decade. Produced by The-Dream and his longtime collaborator Tricky Stewart—the same duo behind "Umbrella" and "Single Ladies"—the song is a confident, mid-tempo seduction anthem built around a strutting groove and The-Dream's signature layered falsetto. Lyrically, it follows a familiar Love/Hate blueprint: a man coaxing a woman away from a man who doesn't deserve her. "Shawty, bring that body over here / Leave that fuck n***a over there," he sings on the hook. The track opens with a spoken "Previously on Love/Hate" tag, a deliberate wink at the album's sequel status. An official music video followed in late May, placing The-Dream in a dim, late-night saloon atmosphere that mirrors the song's after-hours energy. "Tampa" featuring Usher (June 12, 2026) — Produced by Pharrell Williams, the second single "Tampa" is a lush, mid-tempo R&B track that finds The-Dream and Usher trading verses about showing a woman the luxury treatment her current partner has been withholding. "Givenchy's in the air / Man, this shit ain't fair / Got Balenciaga, boy, I got her falling out the air," Usher sings before joining The-Dream on the hook: "This is where your man should be / Instead of worrying 'bout me." The Pharrell production gives the track a polished, bouncy feel that sits somewhere between classic Neptunes and contemporary trap-soul. It's the first time The-Dream and Usher have collaborated since "Cold Blooded" from Usher's 2024 album Coming Home.

Who Are The Producers on Love/Hate II?

The-Dream produced the vast majority of Love/Hate II himself, with C. "Tricky" Stewart—his longtime partner and co-architect of the original Love/Hate—appearing on several tracks. The full track-by-track credits, sourced from Spotify, are as follows: 1. "1 of 1" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & C. “Tricky” Stewart. Co-Produced by Carlos “Los Da Mystro” McKinney.

2. "Bring That Body" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & C. “Tricky” Stewart.

3. "Love Sound" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant. Co-Produced by Carlos “Los Da Mystro” McKinney.

4. "Tampa" (feat. USHER) — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Pharrell Williams.

5. "24/7" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & C. “Tricky” Stewart. Co-Produced by BKAI, Ben Parris & B'Nard.

6. "Powder Coat" (feat. Pusha T & Swizz Beatz) — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Laney Stewart.

7. "Be My Lady" (feat. T.I.) — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

8. "Virgo Type Shit" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

9. "State of Peaches" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant. Co-Produced by Carlos “Los Da Mystro” McKinney.

10. "Favorite" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

11. "Obviously / Juxtapose" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

12. "Papi Te Ama" (feat. Kelly ’Dria’ Rowland) — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

13. "No Hands" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & C. “Tricky” Stewart. Co-Produced by BKAI & Sherwood And The Loud Pack.

14. "A Cold Summer" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Steven Vidal.

15. "Blow My Mind" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Steven Vidal & Simon Hessman. Co-Produced by Carlos “Los Da Mystro” McKinney.

16. "I, Remember" — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, C. “Tricky” Stewart & Ben Parris.

17. "Perfect" (feat. Rick Ross) — Produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

The Return to the Love/Hate Era