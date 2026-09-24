Music

Diddy's Longtime Chief Of Staff Kristina Khorram Reportedly Now Works For Usher

Khorram and two other members of Sean Combs' personal team landed in Usher's camp, with at least one already out the door.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Usher smiling together at an event, both wearing stylish suits.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Key Takeaways

  • Kristina Khorram, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ longtime chief of staff, reportedly joined Usher’s team and has some involvement in his ongoing tour with Chris Brown.
  • Federal prosecutors accused Khorram of helping Combs organize “freak-offs,” obtain drugs, and suppress footage of his attack on Cassie Ventura, but authorities never charged her and she denied the allegations.
  • Usher also hired two other former Combs staffers—a personal assistant who testified at Combs’ trial and a videographer—though he has reportedly already parted ways with the assistant.

Kristina Khorram, who spent more than a decade as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ right hand, is now reportedly working for Usher.

According to Rolling Stone, three people that once worked for Diddy’s personal team have since moved over to Usher’s camp. Those additional employees included a personal assistant who testified as Combs’ criminal trial and a videographer who had been filming a documentary with Diddy prior to his arrest in September 2024.

Khorram’s title on Usher’s team has not been confirmed by the magazine, but she reportedly is involved in his ongoing The R&B Tour with Chris Brown.

Prior to her purported employment with Usher, Khorram climbed the ranks at Diddy’s Combs Enterprises for over a decade before she was named Chief of Staff in 2020.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York later named her as one of Combs’ alleged co-conspirators in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. Government lawyers alleged Khorram helped organize “freak-offs,” arrange a bribe to suppress hotel surveillance footage of Combs attacking Cassie Ventura, and even obtained drugs for him.

Although she was never called to the stand or charged with a crime, Khorram denied all the allegations in March 2025.

Rolling Stone reports that Usher has already “parted ways” with the personal assistant, who worked for Diddy from December 2021 to September 2024. The unnamed ex assistant was granted immunity to testify that his duties for the music mogul allegedly included setting up hotel rooms for “king nights” and minding a “Gucci pouch” with substances like cocaine, ketamine, and others.

The videographer Usher hired was working with Diddy on a documentary prior to his arrest. Footage from the unfinished documentary was used in 50 Cent’s docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered on Netflix in December 2025.

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