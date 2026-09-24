Diddy's Longtime Chief Of Staff Kristina Khorram Reportedly Now Works For Usher

Kristina Khorram, who spent more than a decade as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ right hand, is now reportedly working for Usher.

According to Rolling Stone, three people that once worked for Diddy’s personal team have since moved over to Usher’s camp. Those additional employees included a personal assistant who testified as Combs’ criminal trial and a videographer who had been filming a documentary with Diddy prior to his arrest in September 2024.

Khorram’s title on Usher’s team has not been confirmed by the magazine, but she reportedly is involved in his ongoing The R&B Tour with Chris Brown.

Prior to her purported employment with Usher, Khorram climbed the ranks at Diddy’s Combs Enterprises for over a decade before she was named Chief of Staff in 2020.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York later named her as one of Combs’ alleged co-conspirators in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. Government lawyers alleged Khorram helped organize “freak-offs,” arrange a bribe to suppress hotel surveillance footage of Combs attacking Cassie Ventura, and even obtained drugs for him.