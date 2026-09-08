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Damien Scott

Joined July 2014 | 1767 posts
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Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, photographed for Complex in 2013.

The Weeknd's First-Ever Interview: Kiss and Tell (2013 Complex Cover Story)

The Weeknd has always let his music do the talking—dark, debauched mixtapes that changed the sound of modern R&B and profoundly influenced Drake’s sophomore album. Now, As Abel Tesfaye prepares his debut album, 'Kiss Land,' he’s speaking out for the first time.

Damien Scott7 days ago
Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Damien Scott21 days ago
Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Damien Scott50 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Damien Scott87 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Damien Scott180 days ago
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Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Damien Scott230 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Damien Scott240 days ago
Aaliyah wearing a white bandana and hoop earrings, looking confidently at the camera. Although her career was cut short, she still has an outstanding catalogue, with at least 25 great Aaliyah Songs.

The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs

January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.

Damien Scott245 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

Damien Scott2171 days ago
Riley, 'The Boondocks'

The Best Episodes of 'The Boondocks'

A look back at 'The Boondocks,' one of the most important television shows on the black experience in America.

Damien Scott2179 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked

Ranking All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies From Worst to Best

We're ranking all of Quentin Tarantino movies, including 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Inglourious Basterds' and more.

Damien Scott2219 days ago
The Best Movies of 2019

The Best Movies of 2019

From 'The Joker' & 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Parasite' & 'Uncut Gems,' here are Complex's picks for best movies of 2019.

Damien Scott2457 days ago
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The 10 Most Dominant Athletes of 2019

From Kawhi Leonard to Megan Rapinoe, here are the 10 sport athletes who dominated in 2019.

Damien Scott2478 days ago
Complex's Best TV Shows of 2019

The Best TV Shows of 2019

The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.

Damien Scott2479 days ago
Kanye West 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'

Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Is the Best Album of the Decade

Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ is the greatest album of the 2010s. Here's what makes it so important.

Damien Scott2491 days ago
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The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)

From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).

Damien Scott2647 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).

Damien Scott2654 days ago
lil rel red carpet utah

Lil Rel Breaks Down the Power Moves That Landed Him in the Film That Won Sundance

More than a funny guy, actor Lil Rel joins Complex at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to share how he joined the award-winning film 'Brittany Runs a Marathon.'

Damien Scott2779 days ago

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