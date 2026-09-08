Damien Scott
Latest Stories
The Weeknd's First-Ever Interview: Kiss and Tell (2013 Complex Cover Story)
The Weeknd has always let his music do the talking—dark, debauched mixtapes that changed the sound of modern R&B and profoundly influenced Drake’s sophomore album. Now, As Abel Tesfaye prepares his debut album, 'Kiss Land,' he’s speaking out for the first time.
The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Episodes of 'The Boondocks'
A look back at 'The Boondocks,' one of the most important television shows on the black experience in America.
Ranking All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies From Worst to Best
We're ranking all of Quentin Tarantino movies, including 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Inglourious Basterds' and more.
The Best Movies of 2019
From 'The Joker' & 'Avengers: Endgame' to 'Parasite' & 'Uncut Gems,' here are Complex's picks for best movies of 2019.
The 10 Most Dominant Athletes of 2019
From Kawhi Leonard to Megan Rapinoe, here are the 10 sport athletes who dominated in 2019.
The Best TV Shows of 2019
The year was filled with good TV shows. From 'Watchmen' to 'Stranger Things 3', here are Complex's best TV shows of 2019.
Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Is the Best Album of the Decade
Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ is the greatest album of the 2010s. Here's what makes it so important.
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)
From the return of John Wick and the Avengers to Jordan Peele's latest horror flick 'Us,' here are Complex's picks for the best movies of 2019 (so far).
The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)
From the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to the return of 'True Detective,' here are Complex's picks for the best TV Shows of 2019 (so far).
Lil Rel Breaks Down the Power Moves That Landed Him in the Film That Won Sundance
More than a funny guy, actor Lil Rel joins Complex at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to share how he joined the award-winning film 'Brittany Runs a Marathon.'