Usher Shows off Atlanta Mansion With Houses Barbershop, High-End Paintings, and Outdoor Sculptures

The latest cover story of Architectural Digest features a personal tour of the R&B singer's Georgian-style house, which contains a personal barbershop, basketball court, yoga space and enough artwork to fill a museum. The 8-time Grammy winner is currently headlining the Raymond & Brown (R&B) Tour with Chris Brown .

Along with Usher and his wife of two years, Usher’s sons Usher “Cinco“ V, 18, Naviyd, 17, and Sire, 4, along with daughter Sovereign, 5, reside in the mansion. Usher ideated the home alongside his longtime interior designer Nicole Fuller, the fourth house the two have collaborated on together.

Five Gordon Parks portraits anchor the foyer, including a 1956 photograph of a Black woman and child outside the "colored entrance" of a Mobile, Alabama department store. It is among the first things guests see upon walking in, and it set the color palette and emotional register for the entire house. “I’m rebranding things,” he says—aware that not everyone will appreciate the gesture,” Usher told AD. “We cannot forget our history. But what we can reframe is being able to move forward.”

The house holds paintings and photographs by an extensive amount of Black visual artists, including Lauren Halsey, Romare Bearden, Fabiola Jean-Louis, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Jammie Holmes, Tyler Mitchell, and others. Usher commissioned his first art piece by street artist and muralist Renata when he was 21 years old.

“That’s when my lens changed, that’s when my creative eye opened, [and] that’s when I started to be more experimental with my music,” he recalled.

Other pieces in the home are dedicated to sentimental relationships that Usher had with his late grandmother, Tina, and his former mentee, Justin Bieber. While Sovereign’s bedroom showcases a painting by Bieber, another room houses the piano of Usher’s grandmother beneath a cross-shaped window, with dried flowers from her funeral placed nearby.

If Usher’s barbershop wasn’t enough, the residence also has a "Gentleman's Lounge,” for cigar-smoking, which also doubles as a trophy room. A more cheeky artwork in space is a sculpture titled “Bad Cherries,” a possible nod to Usher’s viral cherry-feeding moments during his past Las Vegas residency and 2024 Past Present Future Tour.