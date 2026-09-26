Kanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Ye performed "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" during the first night of the tour's Los Angeles stop.

Brown and Usher return to SoFi on Saturday evening (September 26) for night two, and then they’ll return again to the City of Angels for two more shows on November 20 and 21.

The R&B Tour began June 26 at Empower Field in Denver and will continue for 59 dates, wrapping December 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Check out clips from Ye's surprise performance below:

For Kanye West, his surprise appearance was his first reported time on stage since September 4, when he closed the second night of his Soldier Field homecoming in Chicago on the Ye Live Concert Tour.