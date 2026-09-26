Music

Kanye West Joins Chris Brown and Usher for Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Ye pulled up as a special guest for night one of The R&B Tour at SoFi Stadium.

(L-R) Kanye West, Usher and Chris Brown.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images | Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kanye West surprised fans at Chris Brown and Usher’s SoFi Stadium show with a masked four-song performance.
  • Ye performed "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" during the first night of the tour's Los Angeles stop.
  • The appearance marked Ye's first reported performance since his September 4 Chicago homecoming, where he reunited with Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Travis Scott, and other G.O.O.D. Music affiliates.

Kanye West surprised fans on night one of Chris Brown and Usher's LA stop of The R&B Tour, delivering a four-song medley at SoFi Stadium.

On Friday (September 25), Ye hit the stage wearing his signature mask and launched into a string of late-2000s and early 2010s classics: "Runaway," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," and "Can't Tell Me Nothing.”

Brown and Usher return to SoFi on Saturday evening (September 26) for night two, and then they’ll return again to the City of Angels for two more shows on November 20 and 21.

The R&B Tour began June 26 at Empower Field in Denver and will continue for 59 dates, wrapping December 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Check out clips from Ye's surprise performance below:

For Kanye West, his surprise appearance was his first reported time on stage since September 4, when he closed the second night of his Soldier Field homecoming in Chicago on the Ye Live Concert Tour.

The artist’s return home saw a reunion with G.O.O.D. Music signees and affiliates like Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Common, Twista, Lupe Fiasco and more.

Ye’s tour continues October 24 in Indonesia before returning to the states on October 31 for dates in Houston, Arlington, Texas, on November 7 and concluding November 21 in Glendale, Arizona.

The rapper-producer has collaborated with Brown and Usher before, appearing with Brown on songs "Waves" and "Down," while he featured on Usher's "Confessions Part II" with Jermaine Dupri, Twista and Shyne.

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