Jacquees Wanted a R&B Tour Spot With Usher and Chris Brown — But ‘I Ain’t Singing Background’

The self-proclaimed “King of R&B,” currently in the spotlight for public co-parenting drama with Deiondra Sanders, says he still plans to attend the tour as a fan and hopes to be called onstage.

He clarified that his stance wasn’t a shot at Mario, Tank, or other supporting acts and emphasized his respect for Usher and especially Chris Brown, whom he credits as a mentor.

Jacquees says he turned down a spot on Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour because he refused to sing background and wanted his own defined slot on the stadium show.

Jacquees would have loved to join Usher and Chris Brown on their massive R&B Tour. There was just one problem: he wasn't interested in doing it from the background. During an appearance on Streetz Morning Takeover, Jacquees explained why he isn't part of the stadium tour, which has brought Usher and Brown together alongside fellow R&B veterans including Mario and Tank. While Jacquees said joining the lineup appealed to him, he wanted a defined place in the show rather than serving in a supporting capacity. "Did I want to be on the R&B tour? Of course that would've been dope," Jacquees said. "I don't think I would've been singing background like Mario, you know what I'm saying, and Tank and all that stuff. I would've wanted to hold my own."

The comment immediately got a reaction from the hosts, who warned Jacquees that his words could be interpreted as a shot at the other singers. But the 32-year-old didn't back away from the larger point: if he joined the tour, he wanted his own time onstage. "I ain't singing background," he said. Jacquees has repeatedly credited Chris Brown with helping him earlier in his career and made sure his comments weren't interpreted as disrespect toward either headliner. "Shout out to Usher and Chris Brown," he said. "CB, that's my brother. I came from up under his wing, you know what I'm saying. ... But I ain't singing background. I want my own slot." The R&B Tour launched June 26 in Denver and brings together two of the genre's biggest hitmakers for a 33-date stadium run. Rather than operating entirely as a conventional opener-headliner package, the lengthy show gives Brown and Usher room for individual performances and collaborations. Mario, Tank and Eric Bellinger have also appeared as supporting performers, while select stops have brought out guests including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Ashanti and Lil Baby.