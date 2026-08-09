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Usher Denies Having Body Double During New Jersey Performance: 'They Can't Clone This'

The R&B star addressed viral speculation after his MetLife Stadium performance with Chris Brown.

Usher in a stylish black suit with sunglasses, standing on a red carpet at a Lionsgate event.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Usher is shutting down speculation that he used a body double during a recent concert in New Jersey.

The R&B superstar addressed the rumors on social media after clips from his latest show sparked online debate, with some fans claiming the performer on stage wasn't actually him.

"Ya'll are funny .... clone? They can't clone this??" Usher wrote, dismissing the theory that a stand-in had taken his place during the performance. "How y'all come up with this. A.I. ain't that advanced."

The speculation gained traction after concert footage circulated online, with some viewers questioning Usher's appearance and movements during portions of the show. Others suggested the singer may have used a body double while changing outfits or preparing for another segment of the production.

Usher, however, quickly put the rumors to rest with his blunt response, making it clear he was the one on stage throughout the performance. The singer has not offered any further explanation beyond his social media response, but his message left little room for interpretation.

The rumors come as Usher continues to make headlines during his Raymond & Brown Tour with Chris Brown. During the Aug. 7 stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the show was delayed by severe weather before eventually delivering nearly three hours of performances, elaborate choreography and surprise guest appearances.

One of the night's biggest moments came when 50 Cent made an unannounced appearance alongside Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, performing a medley of Get Rich or Die Tryin' classics including "What Up Gangsta," "Many Men," and "P.I.M.P." The cameo capped off a whirlwind evening for 50, who had already performed earlier that night at Fuerza Regida's sold-out stadium show at Citi Field.

The concert also featured Jadakiss joining Usher for "Throwback" before teaming with Fat Joe for "New York." Usher celebrated the 25th anniversary of 8701 with performances of "U Remind Me," "U Don't Have to Call," and "U Got It Bad," while he and Chris Brown linked up for "Back to Sleep (Remix)" and "New Flame." Brown also ran through fan favorites including "Take You Down," "Don't Judge Me," and "Residuals."

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