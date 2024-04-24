10 Times Celebrities Wore Absolutely Ridiculous Things

No matter how stylish you are, you’re going to have some misses.





People brick fits every single day. But the moment that got us thinking about some of the other absolutely unhinged attire that celebrities have worn over the years was Usher’s recent viral headwear . The R&B legend has been spotted at a few appearances throughout April 2024 in a hate that resembles a puffer jacket. The beige winter coat for your cranium appears to be a design by Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, who is actually a great designer. Many of you likely know him for his wavy, Converse-inspired footwear . But this design, at least on Usher's head, just comes off as a bit silly. At least the hat might double as a pillow-like cushion if you want to rest your head at a moment’s notice? The viral accessory also made us recall a very important lesson: Just because something was is from a well-known designer brand or handed to you by a stylist does not mean that it will result in a good fit.





While things like MSCHF’s Big Red Boots and those giant hats definitely fit the criteria of being ridiculous, they also became cultural phenomena. They weren’t just one-off instances, so we’re going to take them out of consideration. Things like this iconic Gunna outfit were also taken out of consideration because it reached “so bad it’s good” territory after Rihanna’s Halloween costume.





Yes, before you start thinking, “But what about this one? They forgot that one,” we are well aware that there are hundreds, if not thousands, more examples of celebs rocking bad outfits. We had to curate this thing somehow, so here are 10 that we find particularly memorable.