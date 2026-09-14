Music

Jasmine Crockett Presents Chris Brown With Congressional Honor During Texas Concert

Producer RoccStar says he helped bring together the rare congressional honor for Brown.

Chris Brown wearing a "Rags to Riches" shirt and a cap, standing in a dimly lit venue with red lighting.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Key Takeaways

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett joined Chris Brown onstage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to present a congressional recognition honoring his career and impact on R&B.
  • Producer RoccStar said he connected Brown with Congress and celebrated the recognition as a historic honor shared with Usher.
  • The presentation came during Brown and Usher’s co-headlining R&B Tour, a stadium pairing Peter Rosenberg called unprecedented for an artist of Brown’s stature.

Chris Brown received a rare congressional honor in the middle of his Texas concert with Usher Saturday night.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joined Brown onstage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during his R&B Tour stop with Usher to present him with a congressional recognition celebrating his career and contributions to music.

Music producer RoccStar, who has worked extensively with Brown, said on Instagram that he helped connect Brown with Congress for the recognition. He celebrated the moment afterward, calling it a major achievement for the singer.

"Wow WE MADE IT TO THE HISTORY BOOKS!! BLESSED 🙏🏽 & highly favored! …what a moment !!! What a night!!" RoccStar wrote.

He thanked Crockett for participating and explained his role in bringing the recognition together.

"I had the pleasure of making a powerhouse play between congress and my brother @chrisbrownofficial with such a rare honor!" he wrote, adding that the recognition was carried out by Crockett and Texas state Rep. Venton Jones.

RoccStar said the honor means Brown will now be documented alongside Usher as two influential figures whose contributions to R&B have been recognized by lawmakers.

"He will now forever be documented along with my big brother @usher as two of the most influential musicians ever with have touched so many peoples lives positively through RNB now there works will be remembered forever by the House of Representatives," he wrote.

The producer also reflected on what it meant to help Brown receive the honor after years of working together.

"I have made so many hits and albums with @chrisbrownofficial but being able to bring a honor like this to my brother almost brought me to tears glad to be apart history!" he added.

Crockett, a Democrat who has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023, appeared onstage to personally present Brown with the recognition.

The honor comes as Brown and Usher continue their co-headlining R&B Tour, which has brought the two R&B heavyweights together for a stadium run.

Peter Rosenberg previously highlighted the significance of Brown sharing such a large-scale tour with another artist of Usher's statureduring a discussion about the pairing.

"No one else of that ilk has stood next to Chris Brown, like in a real way, like this, like full-on tour," Rosenberg said. "Songs for sure, but like this level of branding stadium tour together."

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