Keith Lee and Wife Ronnie Share Steamy Cherry Moment During Usher Concert

The lighthearted clip surfaced days after Lee said he, Ronnie, and two friends narrowly avoided a wrong-way driver in Texas in what he called a “near-death experience.”

The couple joined Usher’s recurring concert routine, with Ronnie taking the cherry while sucking Lee’s finger as the crowd reacted.

Keith Lee and his wife Ronnie went viral after sharing a steamy cherry-feeding moment during Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour stop in Charlotte.

Keith Lee is used to going viral for his food reviews, but this time, it was a steamy concert moment with his wife Ronnie that had social media talking. The popular food critic and his wife attended the Charlotte stop on Usher and Chris Brown's co-headlining R&B Tour over the weekend, where they participated in Usher's infamous cherry routine. In footage shared on X, Lee held a cherry between his fingers as Ronnie opened her mouth, stuck out her tongue, and took the fruit while sucking on her husband's finger. The intimate exchange immediately got a reaction from the crowd.

Usher's cherry routine has become a recurring part of his live performances, with the R&B legend incorporating the fruit into interactions with fans and couples near the stage. The bit has resulted in several viral moments of its own. During Usher's Past Present Future Tour stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, one couple took things so far that a security guard's uncomfortable reaction became the focus of a viral video. Another couple at the venue similarly caught Usher off guard with their enthusiastic participation. Lee, meanwhile, has built a massive social media following primarily through a much different type of viral content. The former MMA fighter has more than 15 million followers on TikTok, where his straightforward restaurant reviews have helped bring significant attention to small businesses around the country. The lighthearted moment with Ronnie also comes shortly after the couple experienced a frightening close call on the road in Texas. Last week, Lee revealed that he, Ronnie and two friends narrowly avoided a wrong-way driver while traveling on US 67 in Duncanville, Texas. According to reports, the vehicle had been stolen in Irving and was traveling in the wrong direction before a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.