Chris Brown Says He No Longer Wants to Be Honored After Texas Lawmaker’s Apology: ‘Keep That Sh*t'

The recognition came from Jones and Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a September 12 stop of Brown's co-headlining tour with Usher in Dallas, drawing criticism over Brown's history of violence against women.

Brown said the recognition was extended to him accused Jones of "tap dancing" on The Don Lemon Show.

Chris Brown publicly renounced a Texas legislative honor on his Instagram Story, telling state Rep. Venton Jones to leave him alone after Jones apologized for presenting it.

Chris Brown has offered to return a Texas legislative honor that was extended to him. Over the weekend, the two-time Grammy winner was recognized during the Saturday (September 12) Dallas stop of the R&B Tour at AT&T Stadium by U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett. The politician announced that Brown and tour co-headliner Usher had both been entered into the Congressional Record, the entry titled "Recognizing the Artistry of Chris Brown and Usher Raymond. Rep. Jones also handed Brown a second State of Texas legislative recognition, but appeared to backtrack on a recent episode of The Don Lemon Show after backlash from advocates for victims of domestic violence. In 2009, Brown was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, and has seen years of domestic violence allegations.

The social blowback from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and State Rep. Vernon Jones honoring Chris Brown during the Dallas stop of the “R&B Tour” has prompted Jones to apologize. During a conversation with Don Lemon for Lemon’s morning show on Tuesday, Jones, whose seat Crockett formerly represented in the Texas state house before going on to Congress, stated that it was not his intention to evoke memories of domestic violence. Brown was charged with domestic violence in 2009 after he assaulted Rihanna, and he has had previous instances where former partners sought restraining orders against him.

“I want to offer an apology,” Jones said, adding that he intended to mobilize voters for the November election. “I think this is a very important conversation around domestic violence and I want to offer my apology to Black women, to women and to anyone who has experienced domestic violence and really express that it was not my intention to stoke the traumas that go into that, as well as the background of this situation.”