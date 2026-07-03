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Oruny Choi

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Joined October 2023 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

A black and blue Argentina soccer jersey with ornate patterns, featuring the number 10, Adidas logo, and AFA crest.

How to Buy: Adidas Argentina Messi Authentic Away Jersey

Here's what you need to know about the $180 authentic away jersey.

Oruny Choi1 day ago
Bobby Kim sitting in his office filled with Disney collectibles, holding a Mickey Mouse toy. Posters and figurines are visible.

How Bobby Kim and Complex Brought BLACKPINK and Disney Together

The streetwear legend talks about his new Disney x BLACKPINK collection, a decades-long bond with Complex, and why this full-circle moment was always inevitable

Oruny Choi133 days ago
Animated characters from "Captain Tsubasa" in soccer poses, with the show's logo on a blue background.

Captain Tsubasa: Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about the popular Japanese manga series by Yōichi Takahashi

Oruny Choi136 days ago
A group of people walking outdoors; a man in a graphic tee and shorts, two women in casual dresses. Close-up of a shirt with text and illustrations.

PALY Hollywood Designed Wuthering Heights Merch, and Jacob Elordi's Already Been Wearing It

The limited-edition tee, which retails for $325, started as a cast wrap gift before becoming a public drop timed to the film's release.

Oruny Choi156 days ago
Wrestlers Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face off in the ring at WWE Royal Rumble, with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan nearby.

WWE Royal Rumble: Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know and how to watch WWE Royal Rumble

Oruny Choi167 days ago
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A detailed look at the Adidas Adizero Prime x EVO

Adidas Adizero Prime X Evo: Everything You Need to Know

A breakdown how Adidas' latest innovation, the Prime X Evo, is redefining ultramarathon footwear with its record-breaking design.

Oruny Choi182 days ago
Complex Favorite Sneakers 2025

Complex’s Favorite Sneakers of 2025

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor? The Complex staff gives their top five picks for the best sneakers of 2025.

Oruny Choi205 days ago
Takashi Murakami and Travis Scott in Tokyo, Japan.

Cactus Jack x Takashi Murakami Collection on Complex: How to Buy

Shop the limited collaboration with Travis Scott and Takashi Murakami now on Complex.

Oruny Choi241 days ago
The Best Sneakers of the 21st Century (So Far)

The Best Sneakers of the 21st Century (So Far)

From the Nike Yeezy 1 to the 'Chicago' Off-White x Air Jordan 1, here are the best sneakers of the 21st century thus far.

Oruny Choi245 days ago
New Balance 1080v15

New Balance 1080v15: The Daily Runner Gets a Performance Upgrade

Here's a breakdown of the upcoming New Balance 1080v15.

Oruny Choi255 days ago
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The Most Comfortable Sneakers To Buy In 2025

The Most Comfortable Sneakers to Buy in 2025

From the Asics Gel-Kayano 14, to the Air Jordan 1, these are some of the most comfortable sneakers you can buy right now.

Oruny Choi287 days ago
Adidas Adizero EVO SL

The Adidas Adizero EVO SL Lives Up to the Hype

The most anticipated non-carbon-plated running shoe of 2024-25 lives up to every bit of its reputation, and then some.

Oruny Choi300 days ago
2025 Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

The 2025 Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

Nike & Travis Scott. Bad Bunny & Adidas. Collaborations continue to make a huge impact in the 2025 sneaker world. Here is our ranking of who is doing it the best.

Oruny Choi303 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 40, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2025's Air Jordan 40.

Oruny Choi379 days ago
marathon training items complex

12 Marathon Essentials You Actually Need for Training

Less than one month until the TCS NYC Marathon, we bring you a range of must-try items for any last-minute training needs.

Oruny Choi645 days ago
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Nike Kobe Retro

Kobe Sneakers That Need to Retro

In honor of Kobe's birthday, these are the sneakers we want to see come back.

Oruny Choi692 days ago
Four athletes, including Usain Bolt (left), are shown in action during their respective sports events. They are wearing athletic gear suitable for their sports

The Best Olympic Sneakers Of All Time

From Michael Johnson’s gold spikes to Michael Jordan’s patriotic 7s.

Oruny Choi720 days ago
Three men, unidentified, stand on stage holding an award; one in a black suit and sunglasses, one in a dark suit, and one in a light suit

Cooper Flagg Wins Gatorade Player of the Year, Talks Team USA, Duke Future, and Sneakers

17-year-old Flagg spoke to Complex about what’s next after joining the company of LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and more as this year’s Gatorade Male Player of the Year.

Oruny Choi734 days ago

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