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Trace William Cowen

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Trace William Cowen is a writer whose work has also appeared in Alternative Press, Uproxx, and elsewhere. As Complex's Senior News Writer, Trace pens everything from quick news hits to expansive features covering music, film, memes, politics, fashion, and the unique places where all these things intersect.

Joined March 2015 | 18676 posts
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Latest Stories

A black trash bin with "Rolling Loud Orlando, FL Loud Disposal Program" printed on it, set against a blue background.

Yes, Rolling Loud Is Actually Selling Official Trash Cans for $999

Finally, a 96-gallon trash receptacle bearing a music festival logo can be yours for roughly a grand.

Trace William Cowen8 hours ago
Cam'ron wearing a "KC" cap and headphones speaks into a microphone. Next to them is an Arby's sign with the slogan "We Have the Meats."

Cam'ron Can't Get Past Arby's 'We Have the Meats' Slogan: 'I Wouldn't Go in There for a Water'

Don't expect to see Cam stumping for beef 'n cheddars anytime soon.

Trace William Cowen9 hours ago
A large group of people in tuxedos pose together in a well-lit hallway, creating a formal and elegant atmosphere.

Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

The Rick Rubin-directed series debuts this Friday and spans eight episodes.

Trace William Cowen10 hours ago
Tay Keith smiling, wearing a black hoodie and cap, with a chain necklace, against a black and white patterned background.

Tay Keith Cause of Death: Medical Examiner Points to Ketamine, Kratom Compound

The producer, 29, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville in June.

Trace William Cowen11 hours ago
Three members of Babymetal in colorful outfits holding a Babymetal T-shirt featuring Marvel characters.

BABYMETAL Celebrates 'Marvel Zombies: War Zone' Comic Series With Capsule Collection: How to Shop

The collection is available now, exclusively on Complex.

Trace William Cowen11 hours ago
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Mike Tyson, wearing a white shirt, looking contemplative.

Mike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

The 'TYSON' trailer also shows the former pro boxer moved to tears at one point.

Trace William Cowen12 hours ago
Robert Pattinson at a press event, wearing a beige suit and light blue shirt, with a blue background featuring the Venice Film Festival logo.

Robert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'

"There’s something about his delivery and his cadence that makes it incredibly unique," Pattinson says of playing the 'To Catch a Predator' host.

Trace William Cowen13 hours ago
Sexyy Red with tattoos and pink bonnet lying on a white pillow, wearing pink patterned nails and a small pink OVO figurine nearby.

Sexyy Red Shows Off Custom Pink OVO Chain After Appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' Short Film

Sexyy says she's feeling "spoiled."

Trace William Cowen14 hours ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest with "Stay Cocky" and leather pants, holding a microphone.

Drake Delivers Fun, Poignancy, and Flexing in 'FOMO' Short Film: Everything You Need to Know

'FOMO' featured a good bit of everything, from new music to decidedly on-brand cameos.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
Diddy in a black leather jacket and sunglasses holds a microphone, with trees blurred in the background.

Diddy Says He Switched Lawyers in Defamation Suit Because 'I Won't Let Anyone Take Advantage of Me'

"This is strictly a business matter," Diddy said in a statement shared via a spokesperson.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
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Drake in a black leather jacket on stage; Ella Langley in a white dress at an event.

Drake, Don Toliver Flip Ella Langley Hit "Choosin' Texas" in 'FOMO' Short Film

Drake takes his Ella Langley fandom into the booth for 'FOMO.'

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
A close-up of a hand with a faint tattoo. Another image shows a tattoo reading "ICEMOM" on skin.

Drake's Mother, Sandi Graham, Shows Off 'ICEMOM' Tattoo in 'FOMO' Short Film

'FOMO' debuted on Tuesday and featured a cameo from Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Drake on stage wearing a black vest with patches, gesturing with both hands. Trees and a clear sky are in the background.

Drake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is

With just over three months left in the year, could Drake hit us with even more before 2027?

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
A person in a yellow puffer jacket and blue cap stands in a snowy mountain landscape, wearing gloves and a backpack.

The North Face, Aimé Leon Dore Celebrate 'Shared Values' in Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule Collection

The collection marks the second installment of the two brands' fruitful partnership.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Drake on stage with pyrotechnics in the background, holding a microphone, wearing a vest and pants, with bright stage lights.

Drake Raps 'We From the Dot, You Can't Compare to Us' on 'FOMO' Track

'FOMO' follows Drake's adoption of a three-new-albums-at-once strategy back in May.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
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Drake on stage wearing a black outfit, with a large screen in the background showing the same person in a similar pose.

Drake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here

Drake previously told fans the film marked a self-funded endeavor.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Ed Sheeran smiling, wearing a light pink shirt, with a backdrop featuring iHeartRadio and Capital logos.

Ed Sheeran Issues Statement on Macklemore's Tour Removal Over 'Free Palestine' Speech

The singer says the move was "the promoter's decision," not his.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Nick Reiner with a serious expression sits in a courtroom, wearing a brown shirt. A person in a suit stands nearby, partially visible.

Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner Murder Case: Couple's Son Nick Won't Face Death Penalty If Convicted

Nick Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing his parents at their home last December.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago

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