Trace William Cowen
Trace William Cowen is a writer whose work has also appeared in Alternative Press, Uproxx, and elsewhere. As Complex's Senior News Writer, Trace pens everything from quick news hits to expansive features covering music, film, memes, politics, fashion, and the unique places where all these things intersect.
Latest Stories
Yes, Rolling Loud Is Actually Selling Official Trash Cans for $999
Finally, a 96-gallon trash receptacle bearing a music festival logo can be yours for roughly a grand.
Cam'ron Can't Get Past Arby's 'We Have the Meats' Slogan: 'I Wouldn't Go in There for a Water'
Don't expect to see Cam stumping for beef 'n cheddars anytime soon.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries
The Rick Rubin-directed series debuts this Friday and spans eight episodes.
Tay Keith Cause of Death: Medical Examiner Points to Ketamine, Kratom Compound
The producer, 29, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville in June.
BABYMETAL Celebrates 'Marvel Zombies: War Zone' Comic Series With Capsule Collection: How to Shop
The collection is available now, exclusively on Complex.
Mike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer
The 'TYSON' trailer also shows the former pro boxer moved to tears at one point.
Robert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
"There’s something about his delivery and his cadence that makes it incredibly unique," Pattinson says of playing the 'To Catch a Predator' host.
Sexyy Red Shows Off Custom Pink OVO Chain After Appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' Short Film
Sexyy says she's feeling "spoiled."
Drake Delivers Fun, Poignancy, and Flexing in 'FOMO' Short Film: Everything You Need to Know
'FOMO' featured a good bit of everything, from new music to decidedly on-brand cameos.
Diddy Says He Switched Lawyers in Defamation Suit Because 'I Won't Let Anyone Take Advantage of Me'
"This is strictly a business matter," Diddy said in a statement shared via a spokesperson.
Drake, Don Toliver Flip Ella Langley Hit "Choosin' Texas" in 'FOMO' Short Film
Drake takes his Ella Langley fandom into the booth for 'FOMO.'
Drake's Mother, Sandi Graham, Shows Off 'ICEMOM' Tattoo in 'FOMO' Short Film
'FOMO' debuted on Tuesday and featured a cameo from Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.
Drake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
With just over three months left in the year, could Drake hit us with even more before 2027?
The North Face, Aimé Leon Dore Celebrate 'Shared Values' in Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule Collection
The collection marks the second installment of the two brands' fruitful partnership.
Drake Raps 'We From the Dot, You Can't Compare to Us' on 'FOMO' Track
'FOMO' follows Drake's adoption of a three-new-albums-at-once strategy back in May.
Drake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
Drake previously told fans the film marked a self-funded endeavor.
Ed Sheeran Issues Statement on Macklemore's Tour Removal Over 'Free Palestine' Speech
The singer says the move was "the promoter's decision," not his.
Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner Murder Case: Couple's Son Nick Won't Face Death Penalty If Convicted
Nick Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing his parents at their home last December.