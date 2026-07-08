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FIFA Opens Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed at World Cup

A group of fans have been accused of directing racist remarks at the streamer during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde.

IShowSpeed.
Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

FIFA is investigating an alleged racist incident by a group of fans who are claimed to have targeted IShowSpeed during a recent World Cup match.

The alleged incident took place on Friday (July 3) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, during the World Cup Round of 32 matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde.

According to BBC News, FIFA was made aware of the situation after the alleged racial abuse was caught on IShowSpeed's livestream.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect," the organization said in a statement shared BBC News. "It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

While it's not clear exactly what incident FIFA is investigating, a video of Speed being taunted by a number of soccer fans in Argentina jerseys is doing the rounds online. In it, the fans appear to hurl insults and racial epithets at the 21-year-old streamer.

In one video shared on X, an Argentine fan appears to tell Speed: "N***a, go home!"

In another incident on Tuesday (July 7), Speed's livestream caught a man who appeared to make offensive, ape-like gestures at him. It's unclear if that incident is also part of FIFA's newly-launched investigation.

IShowSpeed, whose "World Cup (Champions)" original song was officially added to the 2026 FIFA World Cup soundtrack, has been touring the United States in order to catch multiple World Cup games.

The popular streamer broke down into tears during Monday’s livestream after Portugal — and his beloved Cristiano Ronaldo — were eliminated from the tournament after Spain defeated them 1-0.

"I thought they was gonna win it all. I thought they was gonna win it all, man. I thought they was gonna win it all, I swear to God, Wallahi," Speed said of the defeat. "I prayed. I prayed. I prayed, I prayed, and I prayed. I prayed…my prayers wasn’t answered."

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