Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'

Shakira is setting expectations sky-high for what she is already calling a landmark moment in live music history.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill on Wednesday, July 8, the singer offered a tease of the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, calling it "pretty historic" and describing a lineup she herself still seems a little awestruck by.

"It's going to be a shared halftime show. It's going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists," she said according to People. "Well, four amazing artists plus me."

The co-headliners joining her at MetLife Stadium/New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19 are Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber, with Coldplay's Chris Martin curating the 11-minute performance. Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus from a Staten Island public elementary school, and Muppets characters Kermit and Miss Piggy round out the bill, per Deadline.

Shakira noted she is still figuring out the shape of her set. "I played at the inauguration, and now I'm playing at the final. I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration," she said. She also floated a hope for the headlining rock act: "I really hope that Chris Martin is going to be singing too."