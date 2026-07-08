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FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

Federal prosecutors are examining how at least $260 million tied to AFA commercial deals moved through five U.S. banks.

Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) featuring the Department of Justice emblem with the words "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity."
Image via Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The FBI is reportedly examining the Argentine Football Association’s U.S. financial activities.

According to reports by MARCA and La Nación published on Wednesday (July 8), federal prosecutors and FBI agents in Washington, D.C., and Miami are reportedly conducting a preliminary U.S. Justice Department inquiry into the AFA’s financial operations in the United States as Argentina pursues back-to-back World Cup titles.

La Nación reported that investigators have begun taking testimony and reviewing financial records to determine how hundreds of millions of dollars connected to the AFA moved through the U.S. banking system and whether any transactions may have involved potential violations of U.S. law, including possible money laundering or fraud.

At the center of the alleged inquiry is TourProdEnter LLC, a company associated with a theatrical producer and former Buenos Aires legislator, Javier Faroni, and his wife, Erica Gillette. According to both newspapers, the firm managed the collection of the AFA’s international commercial contract revenues, including agreements with brands such as Adidas and Warner.

According to banking documentation reviewed by La Nación, TourProdEnter LLC moved at least $260 million through accounts at Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and PNC Bank.

The newspaper also reported that investigators are examining another $57 million in transfers that did not have a clear purpose.

The preliminary investigation, according to La Nación, involves at least three federal prosecutors: Patrick Gushue, Christopher Ting, and Michael Berger. The newspaper reported that businessman Guillermo Tofoni provided information to investigators and that the Department of Justice is considering interviewing former officials from Argentine President Javier Milei’s government.

La Nación notes that the investigation developed during 2025 and expanded in early 2026 after additional banking documentation and complaints emerged, following a September 2024 alert from Argentina’s Ministry of Security regarding possible financial risks linked to AFA operations.

The reports suggest that the matter remains a preliminary inquiry and no wrongdoing has been determined.

Complex reached out to the FBI, which declined to provide comment for this story.

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