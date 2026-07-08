FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

The FBI is reportedly examining the Argentine Football Association’s U.S. financial activities.

According to reports by MARCA and La Nación published on Wednesday (July 8), federal prosecutors and FBI agents in Washington, D.C., and Miami are reportedly conducting a preliminary U.S. Justice Department inquiry into the AFA’s financial operations in the United States as Argentina pursues back-to-back World Cup titles.

La Nación reported that investigators have begun taking testimony and reviewing financial records to determine how hundreds of millions of dollars connected to the AFA moved through the U.S. banking system and whether any transactions may have involved potential violations of U.S. law, including possible money laundering or fraud.

At the center of the alleged inquiry is TourProdEnter LLC, a company associated with a theatrical producer and former Buenos Aires legislator, Javier Faroni, and his wife, Erica Gillette. According to both newspapers, the firm managed the collection of the AFA’s international commercial contract revenues, including agreements with brands such as Adidas and Warner.

According to banking documentation reviewed by La Nación, TourProdEnter LLC moved at least $260 million through accounts at Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and PNC Bank.