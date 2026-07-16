FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is almost here, and fans around the world won't just be tuning in for the biggest match in soccer-they'll also witness the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

When Is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will take place on Sunday (July 19), at MetLife Stadium (or New York New Jersey Stadium).

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with the halftime show expected to begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET during the championship match, per a press release.

What Channel Is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show On?

In the United States, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, including the halftime show, will air live on FOX but can also be streamed on-demand via the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The Spanish-language broadcast can also be watched on Telemundo or streamed via the Peacock app. An indoor antenna may be an option for some viewers to catch FOX or Telemundo’s over-the-air broadcast with minimal lagging. Check your local signal availability before purchasing an antenna.

International viewers should check their local FIFA World Cup broadcast partners for availability.

Who Is Performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?