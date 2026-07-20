Mike Tyson Proposes Ray J Fight to IShowSpeed: 'Think You Can Handle Him?'

Mike Tyson linked up with IShowSpeed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals and suggested that he participate in a boxing match against Ray J.

As seen in the clip shared by Tyson below, the two greeted one another, and Speed said he would love to be trained as a boxer by Tyson one day.

“I wanna become a fighter,” Speed said, before showing off some shadow boxing.

“We’ll work it out, we’ll work it out,” said Tyson. “Let’s get you and Ray J in the ring.”

Speed asked for clarification on whether he meant Ray J the singer-songwriter, which Tyson confirmed.