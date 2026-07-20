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Mike Tyson Proposes Ray J Fight to IShowSpeed: 'Think You Can Handle Him?'

Tyson believes IShowSpeed should get in the ring for a celebrity boxing match against Ray J.

Mike Tyson, IShowSpeed, and Ray J are pictured. Tyson and Ray J wear white suits, while Speed holds a microphone.
Stephanie Augello, Carl Recine, and Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Mike Tyson linked up with IShowSpeed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals and suggested that he participate in a boxing match against Ray J.

As seen in the clip shared by Tyson below, the two greeted one another, and Speed said he would love to be trained as a boxer by Tyson one day.

“I wanna become a fighter,” Speed said, before showing off some shadow boxing.

“We’ll work it out, we’ll work it out,” said Tyson. “Let’s get you and Ray J in the ring.”

Speed asked for clarification on whether he meant Ray J the singer-songwriter, which Tyson confirmed.

“You think you can handle him?” Tyson asked.

“Of course,” Speed replied with a smile.

While it might sound like a strange suggestion, Ray J made his boxing debut earlier this year against Supa Hot Fire. The amateur bout, which was hosted by Adin Ross’s Brand Risk Promotions, ended with Ray J getting knocked out in the second round. He’s also scheduled to fight former actor Orlando Brown, best known for starring on That’s So Raven and The Jamie Foxx Show, in August.

IShowSpeed, meanwhile, has been streaming throughout the World Cup, and performed his song “Champions” as part of the closing ceremony. Other performers at the ceremony included Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Italian singer Laura Pausini, who shared the stage before Post Malone performed "Wow." The halftime show, meanwhile, was headlined by Madonna, while other performers included BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Burna Boy.

Speed was clearly thrilled with the results of the finals, too, because Spain was able to come out on top and beat Lionel Messi and Argentina from winning back-to-back FIFA World Cup Finals. Ahead of the game, he shared a passionate message to 19-year-old Spanish infielder Lamine Yamal, asking him to “save me from disaster.”

“Save me from disaster,” he said. “If Messi wins the World Cup again, I don’t know what I can say as a Ronaldo fan. I can’t say anything. I can’t say nothing. So, Lamine Yamal, save us Ronaldo fans.”

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