Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

FIFA has unveiled the entertainment lineup for the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, streaming superstar IShowSpeed, and a host of global music stars set to take the stage before the tournament's championship match. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, beginning at 1:30 p.m. local time, approximately 90 minutes before kickoff of the World Cup final. The event will celebrate the conclusion of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, bringing together music, culture and football after a month-long tournament spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tom Cruise will make a special appearance during the pre-match festivities, while IShowSpeed, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams are all scheduled to perform as part of the show's entertainment lineup. Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will also perform the United States national anthem ahead of the final, adding another marquee name to the celebration. The closing ceremony is being produced in collaboration with Balich Wonder Studio, the creative company behind several large-scale international ceremonies. According to FIFA, the production is designed to celebrate the passion and global unity showcased throughout the tournament while honoring the historic expansion to 48 participating nations. "Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer. FIFA also noted that additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming days.