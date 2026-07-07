Paraguay Senator Demands Retraction From Mbappé After France Captain Condemns Her Racist Insults

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla is demanding that French soccer star Kylian Mbappé apologize for calling her “a despicable woman” after she made racist comments about him, or she’ll file a lawsuit on grounds of gender-based violence.

As reported by ESPN, Amarilla shared an open letter on social media in Spanish, admitting that she “regretted” using racist language against Mbappé following France’s 1-0 win against Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She added, however, that she demands that he apologize for his statement denouncing her comments. “My posts were written in the heat of the moment," she said. “My mixed-race blood—the beautiful blend of Indigenous and Spanish that runs through my veins—was boiling.”

The comments were met with a swift backlash, including from the French Football Federation (FFF), which filed a complaint.

“Later, I regretted responding with the same insults that I myself have received, because I too have been looked down upon for being dark-skinned, Latin American and, as they call us, sudaca,” she continued. “I realised I was repeating the very behaviour that I despise, so I deleted the post. I understand that it upset you, because it was humiliating. … Now I expect you to do the same: withdraw your remarks and apologize to me. I will not tolerate your aggression. You have no idea who I am, and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD.”

She described Mbappé’s statement as “gender-based violence,” and “political violence against a woman who reached her position through the voters of her people.” She added, “Retract your remarks, honour your French citizenship and apologize to me. Otherwise, I may begin legal proceedings on the grounds of gender-based violence.”