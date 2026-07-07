Paraguay Senator Demands Retraction From Mbappé After France Captain Condemns Her Racist Insults

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla is demanding that French soccer star Kylian Mbappé apologize for calling her “a despicable woman” after she made racist comments about him, or she’ll file a lawsuit on grounds of gender-based violence.
As reported by ESPN, Amarilla shared an open letter on social media in Spanish, admitting that she “regretted” using racist language against Mbappé following France’s 1-0 win against Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She added, however, that she demands that he apologize for his statement denouncing her comments. “My posts were written in the heat of the moment," she said. “My mixed-race blood—the beautiful blend of Indigenous and Spanish that runs through my veins—was boiling.”
The comments were met with a swift backlash, including from the French Football Federation (FFF), which filed a complaint.
“Later, I regretted responding with the same insults that I myself have received, because I too have been looked down upon for being dark-skinned, Latin American and, as they call us, sudaca,” she continued. “I realised I was repeating the very behaviour that I despise, so I deleted the post. I understand that it upset you, because it was humiliating. … Now I expect you to do the same: withdraw your remarks and apologize to me. I will not tolerate your aggression. You have no idea who I am, and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD.”
She described Mbappé’s statement as “gender-based violence,” and “political violence against a woman who reached her position through the voters of her people.” She added, “Retract your remarks, honour your French citizenship and apologize to me. Otherwise, I may begin legal proceedings on the grounds of gender-based violence.”
The government of Paraguay has since condemned her racist comments. In her since-deleted posts, she described Mbappé as a “brute” who “sucked on coconuts.” She also called him a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French.”
In her open letter on social media, she reiterated that she reacted the way she did because of a viral video that appeared to show Mbappé refusing to shake Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill. “In a single moment, you showed your contempt, your arrogance and your bad manners,” she said. “It hurt me, and it hurt my whole country deeply. France ought to call you to account, because it is a nation of gentlemen with centuries of history and savoir-faire. France should condemn your behaviour.”
In a post directly addressing Amarilla, Mbappé called her “a despicable woman” who is “unworthy” of her position in government. “You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition,” he wrote. “Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.”
French President Emmanuel Macron shared his support for Mbappé following his statement. “Another goal for Kylian Mbappé," he posted. "Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity."