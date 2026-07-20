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World Cup 2026's Best Jersey Collabs: How to Buy

The World Cup is over, but you can keep the magic alive with these jerseys.

Two colorful soccer jerseys with unique designs. The left jersey features handwritten notes and a "KidSuper Football Club" badge. The right jersey is light blue and maroon with floral patterns.
Images via StockX/Complex/Bank of America/KidSuper & StockX/Complex/Bank of America/Xochitl Gomez

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a close on Sunday (July 19), with Spain taking their second title after defeating Argentina in overtime.

The final proved to be not only a star-stacked affair when it came to attendance, with Jay-Z and Beyoncé among those taking in the action, but also in terms of who was enlisted to help ring in the global moment. Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna, BTS, the Muppets, and more all got significant screen time.

With the 2026 World Cup now in the rearview, those who want to keep the magic alive have a slew of jerseys from which to choose, including (but not limited to) a pair of Complex collab pieces.

Below, we break it all down.

Complex x Bank of America x Kidsuper Jersey

This unique piece, featuring handdrawn-style insignia on the front and back, can be yours now for $650 on StockX.

Complex x Bank of America x Xochitl Gomez Jersey

Actress Xochitl Gomez is at the center of this piece, currently going for $575 on StockX.

Wu-Tang Clan Global Pride Brazil Soccer Jersey

Brazilian football heritage is celebrated through the Wu-Tang lens in this piece, complete with lightweight performance fabric in a yellow-and-green colorway.

Hub-Tones Soccer Jersey

Football and jazz collide, as do the inherent improvisational skills of both, in this special Blue Note Records collection highlight.

Modelo x Kappa Authentic Sunil Soccer Jersey

Originally exclusive to Complex pop-ups in LA and NYC, this beer-celebrating jersey in a white milk colorway is a deceptively simple but no less enticing piece.

Brigade Theo Soccer Jersey

A polo-style collar sits atop this all-over-print polyester top. If you rock with dogs, this is the one.

Rolling Loud 10 Years Soccer Jersey Tee

Those in the market for an oversized, football-inspired tee that also doubles as a signal of your music festival prowess need look no further than this.

Wu-Tang Clan Global Pride USA Jersey

Protect your neck with this piece, one of several Wu-Tang collabs featured among our top World Cup picks.

Wu-Tang Clan Global Pride Japan Jersey

Alternatively, you can protect your neck in this Wu-Tang jersey that brings Japan to the forefront of its design.

adidas x BAPE Long Sleeve Star Jersey

Though retro-inspired in its design, there’s something decidedly of the moment about this adidas x BAPE collab.

adidas Jamaica Authentic Away Jersey - Bob Marley

Celebrate Jamaica and the late reggae icon Bob Marley with this special adidas release.

Sweet Chick x KidSuper Jersey

Made as an exclusive for Complex’s Family Style New York 2026, the timeless design makes this one a wise move.

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