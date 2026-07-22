Rosalía Apologizes to Argentine Fans After Reposting Video Celebrating Spain's World Cup Win

Rosalía is apologizing to Argentine fans after facing intense backlash following Spain's victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The Spanish singer shared a video originally posted Mia Khalifa where Khalifa celebrated Spain's win while lip-synching to Rosalía’s track "La Perla" from a balcony.
Khalifa captioned the video, "How life sounds now that the perlas have been defeated.”
As explained by Infobae, this caption was interpreted as a direct insult. In Spain, a "perla,” which means “pearl” in English, can be a derogatory term to describe someone who is shameless or with a questionable character.
Rosalía offered a public apology with a message and photo of the Argentine flag on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 22).
“I shared it because 'La Perla' was playing and I didn't even read what it said. My bad, I'm sorry,” she wrote in Spanish.
In a subsequent post decorated with a red heart, she added, "I only have love for Argentina.”
Some outraged Argentine fans have taken to social media with threats to boycott Rosalía's upcoming Lux World Tour shows scheduled for August in Buenos Aires at the Movistar Arena.
According to El País, some demanded ticket refunds in an effort to leave the venue empty for its four concerts set for Aug. 1, 2, 4, and 6.
Rosalía’s ongoing tour, which began in March and toured through North America earlier this summer, continues its South American leg with upcoming shows in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico before wrapping up at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Sept. 16.