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Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Turn World Cup Single ‘Echo’ Into No. 1 Latin Hit

How 'Echo' became a World Cup 2026 breakout, gave Daddy Yankee his 31st Latin Airplay No. 1, and launched Shenseea onto Billboard's Latin charts.

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea's World Cup Song Hit No. 1 on the Latin Charts
Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea have turned the World Cup into a chart takeover. Their stadium-sized collaboration “Echo (FIFA World Cup 2026)” jumped from No. 6 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, making it the latest breakout from a tournament soundtrack packed with everyone from Shakira and Burna Boy to Future, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and The Rolling Stones.

“Echo” hit the top in its sixth week, pulling 6.7 million U.S. audience impressions during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, according to Billboard. That was a 31 percent increase, enough to earn the bilingual reggaetón-pop track the title of Greatest Gainer. Co-produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, and others, the record pairs Daddy Yankee’s commanding delivery with Shenseea’s dancehall-inflected vocals, all wrapped around a chant-ready hook built to shake a stadium.

The win puts Daddy Yankee in familiar territory. “Echo” is his 31st No. 1 on Latin Airplay and his second of 2026, following January’s chart-topping “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66” with Bizarrap. His run of leaders dates back to “Rompe” in 2005. He is now tied with Bad Bunny for the third-most Latin Airplay No. 1s among rhythmic artists, behind J Balvin’s 40 and Ozuna’s 38.

For Shenseea, though, this is brand-new ground. “Echo” marks her first appearance on any Billboard Latin chart—and she went straight to No. 1. The Jamaican singer had already scored on rhythmic radio, topping Rhythmic Airplay in 2025 with “Shake It to the Max (Fly),” but her first team-up with Daddy Yankee has opened an entirely new lane.

And “Echo” is hardly playing a solo match. It appears on the 18-track FIFA World Cup 2026: Official Album, a genre-hopping project that treats the tournament like the world’s biggest festival lineup. Shakira and Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” has already reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 3 on the Global 200, and No. 67 on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Future and Tyla brought a cooler pregame edge to “Game Time,” while Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, EJAE, and Megan Thee Stallion went full blockbuster with “DNA (More Than a Game).”

The surrounding World Cup music boom stretches even further. J Balvin and Amber Mark reworked Van Halen’s classic rock track, “Jump,” with Travis Barker and Steve Vai. LISA, Anitta, and Rema blended K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats on “Goals.”

IShowSpeed threw EDM, Brazilian funk, and mariachi into “Champion,” while Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda went the cumbia route with “Por Ella.”

Even Ronaldinho assembled his own soccer-themed album, Camisa 10, featuring Sean Paul, Jon Z, and regional Mexican artists.

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