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Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'

Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."

Erling Haaland in a red Norway jersey smiles on the field, with fans in the background.
(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland is leaning into one of the internet's favorite World Cup jokes.

The Norway star responded to a viral social media trend comparing him to Dragon Ball Z villain Majin Buu, embracing the meme with a simple reply that instantly delighted both soccer and anime fans.

"I mean I don't disagree," Haaland commented on Instagram after a post showed him recreating Majin Buu's signature hand gesture.

The response quickly spread across social media, where fans praised the Manchester City striker for embracing the comparison rather than shying away from it.

The joke has gained momentum throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Norway has enjoyed a surprising tournament run, highlighted by its upset victory over Brazil. While Haaland has occasionally been compared to Majin Buu in the past, the World Cup has sent the memes into overdrive.

Fans have pointed to Haaland's broad frame and playful grin as reasons for the resemblance, with one widely shared post showing the striker striking the villain's trademark pose. Others have gone a step further by creating fan art depicting Majin Buu wearing Norway's national team jersey with Haaland's signature hairstyle, while mock action figure concepts have also circulated online.

The viral moment is just the latest example of the internet's creativity during this year's World Cup. The tournament has produced no shortage of memorable online moments, from fan-created memes to viral celebrations, with Haaland's anime comparison becoming one of the competition's most unexpected running jokes.

Now, as Norway prepares for its World Cup quarterfinal matchup against England, fans will be watching to see what Haaland will do for his team next.

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